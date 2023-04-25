Islamic fundamentalism critic Tarek Fatah passes away

New Delhi, April 24
Tarek Fatah, who would make incisive comments against Islamic fundamentalism and Pakistan, passed away of cancer at the age of 73, his daughter Natasha tweeted. A Canadian citizen, Fatah would highlight his Indian origins and mention that he came from a Rajput family that was forcibly converted to Islam in the 1840s.
A critic of Islamic fanaticism, Fatah found a receptive audience in India after 2014 for his broadsides, laced with sarcasm, against Pakistanis. Fatah endeared himself to many here by describing himself as an “Indian born in Pakistan, a Punjabi born in Islam, an immigrant in Canada with a Muslim consciousness”.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Operation Kaveri: 2 aircraft & one ship to rescue 3K from Sudan
Heavy fighting a challenge | No food or water
India, China fail to break impasse over Depsang
Will continue talks via diplomatic & military channels: MEA