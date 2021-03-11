Jaipur conclave lifted morale of BJP cadre, says party’s Rajasthan chief

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Ranjan

New Delhi, May 21

Contending that the BJP in Rajasthan is entirely driven by its workers, state party chief Satish Poonia said no individual or a leader “has the capacity to damage its fortunes in coming Assembly elections”.

Speaking with The Tribune, Poonia, without naming any leader, said the state leadership had never been a phenomenon. Praising the central leadership for prioritising Rajasthan, Poonia said the national conclave in Jaipur had energised the rank and file of the state unit. “To keep the tempo going, party chief JP Nadda has been travelling to the state frequently and even Home Minister Amit Shah visited once,” he said. Lambasting the Congress government, Poonia said, “People are fed up with internal bickering in the ruling party, as this has led to adverse impact on governance. Corruption is at its peak and law and order situation is at its lowest ebb.”

Noting that the time has come where “generational change in inevitable”, Poonia insisted the next Assembly elections would be fought under collective efforts and wisdom of local leaders and workers.