 Jal Shakti Ministry urges Ganga basin states to promote natural farming : The Tribune India

Jal Shakti Ministry urges Ganga basin states to promote natural farming

The National Mission for Clean Ganga is spearheading the ‘Namame Gange’ project

Jal Shakti Ministry urges Ganga basin states to promote natural farming

Photo for representation only. iStock

Tribune News Service

Ravi S Singh

New Delhi, September 7

The Union Jal Shakti Ministry has asked basin states of the Ganga River to strengthen the initiatives to promote natural farming along the river banks and its contiguous areas to boost eco-system and flora and fauna.

The Centre is implementing a holistic vision of making the Ganga and its tributaries clean, and also to improve the economy and the environment along its banks under ‘Namame Gange’ - the flagship project- which includes ‘Artha Ganga’ campaign.

The Centre provides monetary assistance for the projects relating to the Ganga and its tributaries, but the same has to be carried out with the support of the states because water is a state subject under the Constitution.

The National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG), an agency of the Jal Shakti Ministry, is spearheading the ‘Namame Gange’ project.

In effect, the thrust of the drive is to restore the Ganga's erstwhile glory including its pristine and unfettered flow all along its 2,500km stretch through five states from its source point in Uttarakhand to its terminal point where its merges with the Bay of Bengal in West Bengal.

In its sweep, the Ganga nurtures aquatic life in it and promotes human and non-human lives. It is a major source for the upkeep of biodiversity and ecology in vast areas in its basin states too.

Under the clean-Ganga initiative, the NMCG this week organised a workshop for farmers of Mubarikpur in Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh.

The workshop was part of the Memorandum of Understanding between NMCG and Sahakar Bharti to set up at least 75 Ganga Sahakar Grams in the Ganga basin to promote natural farming and other interventions under ‘Arth Ganga’. 

The workshop was aimed at bringing together all Artha Ganga-related initiatives to ensure convergence of ‘Jalaj’, natural farming, ‘Ghat mein Haat’, sludge-to-fertiliser, marketing of agricultural/horticulture produce, tourism etc.

NMCG Director General G Ashok Kumar said the components of ‘Arth Ganga’ also include ‘zero budget natural farming’, generating ‘more net income, per drop’, ‘Gobar Dhan’ for farmers, monetisation and reuse of sludge and wastewater, and livelihood generation opportunities.

He further said this initiative under the ‘Artha Ganga’ campaign focuses on employment generation through natural farming and will go a long way to serve the twin objectives of sustainable agricultural development and mitigating the effects of climate change.

#Environment

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

ED raids residences of Punjab Excise and Taxation Commissioner Varun Roojam, excise officer in Delhi excise policy case

2
Punjab

After viral video shows 'poor man in Mercedes' picking up cheap wheat in Hoshiarpur, the real story comes out

3
Punjab

Supreme Court tells CMs of Punjab and Haryana to hold talks on SYL

4
Nation

Cyrus Mistry’s accident: Chip to be sent to Germany, Police ask car manufacturer ‘if any mechanical fault’

5
Brand Connect

BioLyfe Keto Gummies Reviews (Scam or Legit) PRICE Benefits & Is Bio Lyfe Keto Work?

6
Punjab

AAP's excise policy for Punjab under lens, ED raids houses of top officials

7
Nation

Cyrus Mistry cremated, no top Tata official present

8
Punjab

Engagement does not give fiancé right, liberty to sexually exploit fiancée: Punjab and Haryana HC

9
Sports

Asia Cup: Sri Lanka beat India by six wickets in Super 4 match

10
Brand Connect

BioLife Keto Gummies (Reviews) Ingredients Really Work or Scam & Side Effects!

Don't Miss

View All
Pregnant Meghalaya woman taken to hospital on bamboo stretcher for 5 km
Nation

Pregnant Meghalaya woman taken to hospital on bamboo stretcher for 5 km

Arshdeep Singh is unaffected by haters calling him ‘Khalistani’ online, instead he is working hard on his next game against Sri Lanka: Father
Trending

Arshdeep Singh is unaffected by haters calling him 'Khalistani' online; he is working hard on next game, says his father

Woman fights off tiger, saves toddler son from its jaws in Madhya Pradesh
Nation

Woman fights off tiger in Madhya Pradesh; saves toddler son from its jaws

223 medals in kitty, 70-year-old runner has hunger for more
Jalandhar

223 medals in kitty, 70-year-old runner Rabinder Singh Clair has hunger for more

UK delegation to attend Saragarhi battle anniv
Punjab

UK delegation to attend epic Saragarhi battle's 125th anniversary

Floating solar plant at Dhanas
Chandigarh

Floating solar plant at Dhanas lake in Chandigarh

Hi-tech village govt school in Jalandhar gives pvt ones a run for their money
Punjab

Hi-tech village govt school in Jalandhar gives pvt ones a run for their money

UK parents name their child after Indian dish 'Pakora'; Internet just can't keep calm
Trending

UK parents name their child after Indian dish 'Pakora'; Internet just can't keep calm

Top News

I-T dept conducts pan-India raids against unrecognised political parties, linked funding

I-T dept conducts pan-India raids against unrecognised political parties, linked funding

The searches are being conducted in Haryana, Gujarat, Delhi,...

Hate has spread in the name of caste, religion; can lead to civil war, says Ashok Gehlot

Hate has spread in the name of caste, religion; can lead to civil war, says Ashok Gehlot ahead of Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra

Was addressing a press conference in Kanyakumari ahead of th...

In Hisar, Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann flag off AAP campaign to make India No 1

In Hisar, Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann flag off AAP campaign to make India No 1

Delhi CM urges PM to find a solution to the SYL issue

Law minister Kiren Rijiju targets Arvind Kejriwal over report of pending salaries of employees in Punjab

Law minister Kiren Rijiju targets Arvind Kejriwal over report of pending salaries of employees in Punjab

The news report, based on sources, claims that the Bhagwant ...

NDMC passes proposal, Rajpath now to be called Kartavya Path

Proposal approved to rename Rajpath as Kartavya Path

The New Delhi Municipal Corporation passes a resolution to t...


Cities

View All

Amritsar: 29 years after fake encounter, victims’ kin get closure

29 years after fake encounter, Gurdaspur court sentences two accused ex-policemen to life imprisonment

Murder bid case filed over Dera Radha Soami clash, statements recorded

Day after Punjab CM's announcement on wage hike, teachers seek release of salaries

Amritsar MC collects Rs 50 lakh property tax from 1,550

Amritsar: Another PUDA notice in Holy City locality case; protest enters Day 27

Govt mulls plastic park in Bathinda region

Punjab Govt mulls plastic park in Bathinda region

Husband 'slaps' AAP MLA Baljinder Kaur, video viral

Elderly Bathinda farmer takes poison during protest, dies

Goldy Brar warns of 'bigger' crime

65-year-old Bathinda farmer commits suicide at protest outside district administrative complex in Muktsar

Chandigarh Administration slipped up in Supreme Court on conversion, admits Banwarilal Purohit

Chandigarh Administration slipped up in Supreme Court on conversion, admits Banwarilal Purohit

Batch of anaesthetic withdrawn from Chandigarh after PGI deaths

At PGI, patients made to get surgical items from list

Manager among three held for carnival crash in Mohali; site sealed

Now, Chandigarh MC gets nod for Indore, Nagpur trip

More than 80 per cent govt schools in country worse than junkyards, Arvind Kejriwal says in letter to PM

More than 80 per cent govt schools in country worse than junkyards, Arvind Kejriwal says in letter to PM

Delhi govt bans firecracker production, sale till January 1, 2023

Proposal approved to rename Rajpath as Kartavya Path

ED registers case in Delhi excise 'scam', raids 40 sites across nation

Over two years on, Shimla-Delhi flight stays a non-starter

Attendant carries opened blood bag for a day at Jalandhar Civil Hospital

Attendant carries opened blood bag for a day at Jalandhar Civil Hospital

Jalandhar: Badminton items worth lakhs found locked in almirahs for years

Trucks parked illegally on Jalandhar roads

Now, 555 daily slots for passport service applicants in Jalandhar

Jalandhar: 2 attacked with weapons, critical

F&CC to take decision on major city projects today

Ludhiana: F&CC to take decision on major city projects today

Relief as PUDA launches online portal to issue NOCs for properties

Ludhiana: World Bank officials inspect canal water supply project site at Bilga village

17 more contract virus in Ludhiana district

Robbers barge into store in Ludhiana's Haibowal, fire shots at trader

No expert to extract bodies from canals, pvt divers mint money

No expert to extract bodies from canals in Patiala, Fatehgarh Sahib; pvt divers mint money

Building Violations: Vehicles parked on roads, Patiala residents blame civic body

Punjab Govt committed to rehabilitation of youth hooked on drugs: Minister

Patiala MC collects Rs 75 lakh property tax in one month

Patiala: 2-year jail for 2 in cheque-bounce case