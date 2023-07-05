Japanese delegation visits Sabarmati multimodal transport hub being built for Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project

PTI

Ahmedabad, July 5

A high-level delegation from Japan, led by its former prime minister Yoshihide Suga, Wednesday visited the Sabarmati multimodal transport hub being developed as part of the Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project.

The Sabarmati HSR Station will be the terminal station of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) Corridor. It is being developed as a multimodal transport hub connecting the high-speed rail line to Indian Railways, metro station and Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system, all located within walking distance.

Suga, who is also the chairman of Japan-India Association, was accompanied by Managing Director of the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRC) Rajendra Prasad as well as member of the House of Representatives of Japan and the Ambassador of Japan in India, the NHSRCL said.

Senior officers from JR East (East Japan Railway Company), Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan and the NHSRCL were also a part of the delegation, it said.

The hub building is being constructed as a twin structure with space earmarked for offices, commercial development and retail outlets for passengers.

The NHSRCL recently said that it has completed the construction of four river bridges for the MAHSR corridor in the last six months out of a total 24 river bridges to be constructed - 20 in Gujarat and four in Maharashtra.

The longest river bridge in Gujarat is being constructed on the Narmada river (1.2 km), and in Maharashtra on the Vaitarna river (2.28 km).

The government aims to run the first phase of the bullet train between Surat and Bilimora in south Gujarat by 2026.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe had launched the Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project in Gujarat city on September 14, 2017. The 508-km route is expected to be covered in three to three-and-a-half hours.

The high-speed rail line being is built between Mumbai and Ahmedabad using Japan’s Shinkansen technology. The project aims to create a high-frequency mass transportation system. The project has been funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

