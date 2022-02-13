Kenyan leader gets daughter treated by ayurveda

New Delhi, February 13
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met former Prime Minister of Kenya Raila Amolo Odinga who was here for his daughter’s medical treatment at a state-of-the-art ayurvedic centre in Kerala.
“Our nations share a fond bond as many Kenyans have for decades attended universities here. My hope is that we shall strengthen ties and learn more from each other in the years ahead,” said Odinga after the meeting.
Prime Minister Modi expressed his happiness at meeting Odinga after almost three and half years and recollected their multiple interactions since 2008, said a MEA news release. During his years as Prime Minister of Kenya, Odinga had supported the Vibrant Gujarat Summit in 2009 and 2012.
India had rolled out the red carpet for Odinga and his daughter Rosemary when they went to Kerala for successfully treating her blindness for the last several years due to brain cancer.
Visuals showed Odinga and Rosemary arriving at Koothattukulam, near Kochi, for the treatment at the Sreedhareeyam Ayurvedic Eye Hospital.
Rosemary began coming to India after receiving treatment in South Africa, China and Israel.
Currently African Union High Representative for Infrastructure Development, Odinga was the runners-up in the previous three Presidential elections but has remained a revered figure who is called ‘Baba’ by his supporters.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
On Punjab visit eve, PM Modi meets Beas dera chief
Prime Minister lauds social service initiatives of RSSB
Two decades after department’s lapse, excess allowance to be recovered from ex-servicemen
Issue came to light when ECHS authorities refused to hand ov...
Punjab rally: Capt Amarinder replaced as his govt was being run by BJP from Delhi, says Priyanka Gandhi
Priynaka Gandhi addressed rallies in Kotkapura and Dhuri
Punjab not safe under Channi regime, says Amit Shah at Ludhiana rally
Union Home Minister says the state needs a government that s...
Navjot Singh Sidhu refuses to take the stage at Priyanka Gandhi's Sangrur rally
Sidhu had accompanied Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to the rally