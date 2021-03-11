Landing mess: 2 Alliance Air pilots' licence suspended

New Delhi, May 17
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) today suspended for one year the licence of two pilots of Alliance Air, who while landing their plane overshot the runway at the Jabalpur airport on March 12.
Officials said the regulator noted that the two pilots were operating an ATR-72 aircraft when during landing at Jabalpur airport, the aircraft floated for a long period and touched down nearly 900 m after the aiming point (touchdown point).
