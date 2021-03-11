Laungewala battle braveheart Col Dharamvir no more

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 17

Colonel Dharamvir, who had played a key role in the iconic Battle of Laungewala fought in the deserts of Rajasthan during the 1971 Indo-Pak war, passed away in Gurugram on Monday.

As a 22-year-old Lieutenant deployed with 23 Punjab in the Jaisalmer sector, he was the first to report about Pakistani incursion to his company commander, Major (later Brigadier) Kulip Singh Chandpuri.

“Colonel Dharamvir, the real hero of Battle of Laungewala passed away at Gurgaon on May 16 … He commanded 23 Punjab between 1992-94,” the Ministry of Defence’s public relations officer at Jaipur tweeted today.

Fought between December 4 and 7, the Battle of Laungewala was immortalised by Bollywood blockbuster “Border” in 1997, and Col Dharamvir’s role was played by Akshay Khanna.

The battalion’s A company, comprising over 120 soldiers, fought a decisive battle against heavy odds, holding on to their positions and repulsing multiple attacks by a Pakistani brigade-sized force and inflicting heavy infantry and armour casualties.

According to excerpts, in the morning of December 4, Dharamvir, along with other soldiers, was on a foot patrol along the international border when he heard the sound of Pakistani tanks. From an observation point, he spotted a full brigade of Pakistani tanks ahead.

