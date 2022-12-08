Mandate shows next 25 years belong to politics of development, says PM Modi on BJP’s Gujarat win

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, December 8

Buoyed by a historic win in home state Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the BJP had emerged as the first choice of all segments and the record mandate was a sign of people’s growing anger against nepotism and dynastic politics.

“This verdict shows that the 25 years of Amrit Kaal belong solely to the politics of development. This mandate is a reflection of new India’s aspirations. People voted for us because they want government benefits to reach the poorest and because we are capable of taking big and bold (bade aur kade) decisions,” he said.

Addressing enthusiastic BJP workers at the party headquarters this evening, the prime minister cautioned political parties against practising a “politics of short cuts.”

“The country does not need short cuts. Voters know the cost the country would have to pay for shortcut politics. We can see what this approach has done in our neighbourhood,” the prime minister said, warning parties against “politics of gimmicks and expediency” and noting that the youth were voting for BJP “after judging its work and not merely because a certain leader belonged to a certain family.”

Calling upon citizens to participate in the campaign to build a developed India, the PM appealed for the politics of divisions to end.

“The country will prosper if fault lines are erased, not enhanced. There can be lakhs of reasons for divisions but the sole cause of motherland should be enough to unite us,” said a visibly emotional and humbled PM.

Noting that women were voting for the BJP in large numbers to the surprise of many, the PM said, “women’s issues are not poll issues for the party but the lifeblood of policy making.”

The PM said the impact of BJP’s approach of ensuring welfare of all segments through delivery of basic amenities “was also being felt nationally.”

“This approach was not considered fancy previously but today honest efforts are being made to reach benefits to the poorest,” said the PM, adding that the BJP did not govern based on how many voters make up which segment. “Our announcements are based on far sighted goals, not on five yearly poll considerations.”

The PM spoke after BJP chief JP Nadda and in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh amid frenzied chants of “Modi ji ko Jai Shri Ram” and “Namo namo”.

“Narendra worked hard to ensure Bhupendra broke records but Gujarat broke all records by setting new ones today.”

“Some neutral people should see where they stand. They never discuss a certain party’s lost deposits. As for me, every moment of my life was torn apart but it helped me become stronger. We must increase our patience and resilience because atrocities are going to increase after today’s historic mandate. They cannot digest this...”