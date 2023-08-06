Manipur violence: NDA partner Kuki People’s Alliance withdraws support from Biren Singh government

Imphal, August 6
NDA partner Kuki People’s Alliance (KPA) on Sunday announced withdrawal of support from the N Biren Singh government in Manipur.
In a letter to Governor Anusuiya Uikey, KPA president Tongmang Haokip informed about the party’s decision to snap ties with the BJP-led government in Manipur, where ethnic rioting since the last three months has claimed more than 160 lives.
“After careful consideration of the current conflagration, the continued support for the incumbent government of Manipur led by Chief Minister N Biren SIngh is no longer fructuous.
“Accordingly, the support of the KPA to the Government of Manipur is hereby withdrawn and can be considered null and void,” Haokip said in the letter.
In the 60-member House, the KPA has two MLAs – Kimneo Haokip Hangshing from Saikul and Chinlunthang from Singhat.
The development will have no impact on the stability of the government, as the BJP has 37 members in the Manipur Assembly.
The NPP has seven MLAs and the NPS has five. The Congress has five legislators.
