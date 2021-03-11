Marital rape: SC moved against HC's split verdict

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 17

Six days after the Delhi High Court delivered a split verdict on petitions seeking to declare marital rape a crime, it has been challenged in the Supreme Court.

A Division Bench of Justice Rajiv Shakdher and Justice C Hari Shankar of the Delhi High Court had failed to agree on the constitutionality of Exception 2 to Section 275 of the IPC, which treats sex with one's wife without her consent and against her will as an exception to the crime.

While Justice Shakdher declared Exception 2 to Section 375 of the IPC and two other provisions unconstitutional, Justice Hari Shankar had disagreed.