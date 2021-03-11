MHA to install solar panels on CAPF, NSG campuses

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 7

Doing its bit to go green in energy consumption, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI) to install rooftop photovoltaic power panels on the campuses of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) across the country.

According to an official statement by the MHA, the move will help generate solar power up to 71.68 megawatts and facilitate use of green power in a large number of security establishments throughout India.

“As a step towards the Government of India’s efforts to promote renewable energy and thereby move towards a carbon neutral economy, the MHA has initiated a proposal to install solar energy panels on the campuses of the CAPFs and National Security Guard (NSG),” the statement read.

Accordingly, an MoU was signed on May 6 between the MHA and SECI here in the presence of the Union Home Secretary and Secretary, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, it said, adding that the agreement envisages collaboration between the two parties for jointly undertaking installation of solar rooftop photovoltaic power panels.