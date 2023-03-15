Naval school to get President’s Colour

New Delhi, March 14
INS Dronacharya, the gunnery school of the Navy, will be awarded President’s Colour by President Droupadi Murmu in Kerala on March 16. President’s Colour or ‘Nishan’ is considered the highest honour that the Supreme Commander bestows on a unit for its exceptional service to the nation. INS Dronacharya trains officers and sailors of the Navy, Coast Guard and friendly foreign maritime forces on all aspects of gunnery and missile warfare.
