Indian Navy holds anti-piracy operations in Africa

New Delhi, September 19
Indian Navy warship INS Tarkash deployed in the Gulf of Guinea on the west coast of Africa participated in a joint maritime exercise with Nigerian Navy patrol ships NNS Kano, Osun, Sokoto and Nguru. Indian Navy has been continuously deployed in Gulf of Aden (near the east coast of Africa) in anti-piracy operations since 2008.
- 1st joint operational deployment by India and Nigeria
- INS Tarkash arrived at Port Lagos on Sept 8
This was the first joint operational deployment by India and Nigeria in support of anti-piracy operations in the Gulf of Guinea.
INS Tarkash arrived at Port Lagos, Nigeria, on September 8. The ship was welcomed by officials of the Nigerian Navy, the High Commission of India and children of the Indian Language School.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India reacts sharply to Khalistan referendum, presses Canada for action
Govt has described so-called Khalistan referendum as a ‘farc...
Will prefer to die in free democracy of India rather than among 'artificial' Chinese officials: Dalai Lama
Tibetan spiritual leader made these remarks during a two-day...
Punjab special Assembly row: AAP govt goes on offensive; Bhagwant Mann to call session again on September 27
MLAs march to Governor’s house in protest as governor had re...
Mega crackdown on PFI, 106 functionaries arrested in NIA's raids in 15 states over terror funding charges
PFI calls for a dawn-to-dusk 'hartal' in Kerala on Friday, t...
MEA warns employment seekers against lucrative IT job offers in Thailand
As many as 32 Indians trapped in Myanmar’s Myawaddy area aft...