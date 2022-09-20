Indian Navy holds anti-piracy operations in Africa

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 19

Indian Navy warship INS Tarkash deployed in the Gulf of Guinea on the west coast of Africa participated in a joint maritime exercise with Nigerian Navy patrol ships NNS Kano, Osun, Sokoto and Nguru. Indian Navy has been continuously deployed in Gulf of Aden (near the east coast of Africa) in anti-piracy operations since 2008.

1st joint operational deployment by India and Nigeria

This was the first joint operational deployment by India and Nigeria in support of anti-piracy operations in the Gulf of Guinea.

INS Tarkash arrived at Port Lagos, Nigeria, on September 8. The ship was welcomed by officials of the Nigerian Navy, the High Commission of India and children of the Indian Language School.

