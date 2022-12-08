NIA arrests 3 in car bomb blast case

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 7

The NIA has arrested three persons in connection with the recent car bomb blast in front of Kottai Eswaran Temple in Coimbatore.

The blast in the car laden with explosives on the eve of Diwali left its occupant, a terrorist who had taken oath to global terror group ISIS, dead, the agency said.

Initially, a case was registered at the Ukkadam police station in Coimbatore on October 23. Later, the NIA also registered a case on October 27.