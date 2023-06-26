Nirmala Sitharaman slams Barack Obama, says 6 Muslim nations bombed by his regime

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 25

The ruling BJP on Sunday said Congress-led Opposition knew it could not defeat PM Narendra Modi electorally and was therefore mounting motivated minority-related campaigns at home and through West-based toolkits.

Noting that of the 13 top awards PM Modi had received in nine years of his rule, six had been conferred by Muslim-dominated nations, Egypt being the latest, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today said the opposition was resorting to “organised campaigns on minority issues because they see no prospect of electoral victory against the PM and BJP led NDA politically”.

Importantly, Sitharaman, without naming former US President Barack Obama, expressed surprise at his remarks on Indian Muslims during PM Modi’s US visit. “I was surprised that when the PM was in the US speaking about India, a former US President gave statements about Indian Muslims. Bombings in six Muslim-dominated nations, including Syria, Yemen, Saudi Arabia and Iraq, happened under his regime, war-like situations developed and over 26,000 bombs were dropped. When he makes unfounded comments about India, how will Indians trust him?” asked the FM speaking to the press at the BJP headquarters here.

She said Opposition leaders during foreign trips never spoke in India’s interest and were using others to their ends. “Because they (Opposition) can’t defeat PM Modi, they use people and such people get involved in discussions without knowing ground realities,” the FM said in reference to Obama’s remarks that India risked pulling apart if Muslim minority is not respected.