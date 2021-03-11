No Indian job on Pak degrees: UGC, AICTE

New Delhi: The UGC and All-India Council for Technical Education have issued a public notice saying Indian job market would not be open for those who seek educational qualifications in Pakistan. PTI
Govt issues advisory to TV news channels
New Delhi: The government on Saturday issued an advisory to TV news channels asking them to adhere to the programme code in respect of the coverage of Ukraine-Russia crisis and the north-west Delhi incidents. TNS
Reliance calls off Future Retail deal
Mumbai: Reliance Industries on Saturday said its Rs 24,713-crore deal to acquire Future Group’s assets could not be implemented after secured creditors of the Kishore Biyani-led companies voted against the proposal. PTI
ED attaches assets of Saradha group
New Delhi: The ED has issued a provisional attachment order to seize Rs 6.28 crore assets of the Saradha Group in Assam.
Blast in agriculture field on Jammu outskirts, may be meteorite: Police
Say may be it was caused by a lightning strike
Nabha jailbreak accused Amandeep Dhotian tries suicide in Sangrur jail
Police have registered a case
Bhagwant Mann steps in after opposition furore over ‘jugad rehris’, seeks report
Punjab Police step aside, let ‘jugad rehris' run for the tim...
Gurugram police arrest 4 men for looting Rs 1 crore from cash van
Most of the cash has also been recovered