Noida Youtuber with 1.5 million subscribers arrested for performing bike stunts

He was previously arrested by the Noida police in 2020 in connection with the murder of his girlfriend’s brother who had objected to their relationship

Photo for representational purpose only.

PTI

Noida, June 2

Performing stunts on motorcycles on city roads has landed a 26-year-old YouTuber with 1.5 million subscribers in jail, police officials here said on Thursday.

Nizamul Khan was previously arrested by the Noida police in 2020 in connection with the murder of his girlfriend’s brother who had objected to their relationship, they said.

However, he had got bail from the Allahabad High Court last year and began making content for social media especially YouTube videos, they said.

Khan hails from Amroha district of Uttar Pradesh, but had been staying in Nithari village in sector 30 of Noida, police said.

“On Wednesday, some videos and pictures of a person performing stunts on a motorcycle had surfaced. The police took cognizance and the accused Nizamul Khan was held,” Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Ranvijay Singh said.

“During investigation, it also came to light that he was arrested by police in connection with a murder case in 2020 but had got bail last year. He had been posting videos and pictures (on social media) of him performing stunts on two-wheelers,” Singh said.

The motorcycle used for the stunts has also been impounded, the officer said, adding others involved in the filming of the dangerous stunt videos are also on the police’s radar.

“From what can be seen, it is clear that some other people were making these videos. We will soon track them and take action against them,” Singh said.

A fresh case has been lodged against Khan at the Noida sector 24 police station, with local officials saying that he was booked in a preventive action under CrPC Section 151.

“He was produced before a local magistrate who has remanded him to judicial custody,” the official said.

In a similar action, three young men were arrested on May 28 after their video styled on Indian superhero “Shaktimaan” had gone viral on social media.

Prior to that, on May 25, the police in Noida had arrested an 18-year-old man for allegedly causing nuisance on a city road by performing a stunt in his SUV to promote himself on social media.

The car used in the stunt was impounded under provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, the officials said.

The same day, two men were arrested in Greater Noida and their car impounded in a similar incident.

Earlier, police in Noida had arrested a 21-year-old man after a video of him performing a dangerous stunt on two cars went viral on social media.

Imitating film star Ajay Devgn’s famous stunt, the man was seen balancing himself atop two moving cars, both of which were impounded by police.

Taking a serious note of such incidents, Police Commissioner Alok Singh had directed officials and urged families of such youth to intervene in order to prevent mishaps on roads.

“As part of a concerted effort, police officials have started reaching out to the families of such offenders and offer counselling in order to prevent such episodes in future,” the police spokesperson said.

“The families are being told that such stunts could lead to dangerous results and injuries to their children,” the spokesperson added.

