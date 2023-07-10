Piyush Goyal to visit UK for free trade talks

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 9

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal will be on a two-day visit to London to continue with the free trade talk. He will also meet ministers from the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) countries to discuss the progress of the Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA).

“The visit comes at a crucial juncture, as both India and the UK are committed to expanding their economic ties and exploring avenues for enhanced bilateral trade,” said an official release announcing Goyal’s visit. In London, the minister will meet his UK counterparts, including the Secretary of State for International Trade, as well as representatives from various sectors and industries in order to address trade barriers, promote investments cooperation in technology, innovation and IPR.

He will also meet ministers and officials of EFTA (Switzerland, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein) to assess the progress made in the ongoing negotiations of TEPA with EFTA. “The visit underscores the commitment of the Indian Government to actively engage with its international partners and explore opportunities for economic growth and development,” said the official release. UK Trade Minister Kemi Badenoch said a fortnight ago that Britain would discuss temporary business visas as part of FTA talks with India but the deal would not contain broader immigration commitments or access to Britain’s labour market. “An FTA with India will not contain commitments on immigration or provide access to the UK domestic labour market. There will also be no agreement on anything which undermines the principles or functioning of the UK’s points-based immigration system,” she said in Parliament when asked whether the government “speaks with a single voice on migration and mobility in relation to a UK-India trade agreement”.