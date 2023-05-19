Preserving country’s heritage Centre’s priority, says Modi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 18

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said his government has prioritised preservation of the country’s heritage and lamented that enough efforts were not made in this direction post-Independence.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating International Museum Expo 2023 in Delhi, he expressed concern about the “smuggling and appropriation” of ancient Indian artefacts

Modi cited examples of the statue of Maa Annapurna that was stolen from Varanasi, which has come back to country; the statue of Mahishasurmardini from Gujarat; the idols of Nataraja built during the Chola empire; and the sword decorated with the name of Guru Hargobind Singh.

The PM said 10 special museums were being built to pay tribute to the contribution of the tribal community to the country’s freedom struggle.

“The long period of slavery saw the destruction of the country’s written and unwritten heritage. This is not only India’s loss, but the loss of the entire world,” said PM Modi.

He urged people to make preserving historical artefacts an integral part of their lives.

“Every household must make a family museum, in which they must preserve belongings of their ancestors and elders. Schools and institutions should also construct museums on their premises,” Modi said.

The PM also unveiled the mascot of the International Museum Expo, a graphic novel titled “A Day at the Museum”, a directory of Indian museums, a pocket map of the Kartavya Path and museum cards.

The mascot of the International Museum Expo is a stylised version of the dancing girl statue found at Mohenjodaro made of wood.

The graphic novel portrays a group of children visiting the National Museum, where they learn about different career opportunities that are available at a museum.

The pocket map of the Kartavya Path contains various cultural spaces and institutions and also traces the history of the pathway.

The expo is being organised as part of the “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” to celebrate the 47th International Museum Day, the theme for which is “Museums, sustainability and well-being”.

Flags off Odisha’s first Vande Bharat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched railway projects worth Rs 8,200 crore in Odisha on Thursday and flagged off the state’s first Vande Bharat Express that will connect Puri to West Bengal's Howrah. “Vande Bharat Express will strengthen the religious, cultural and spiritual connection between Howrah and Puri,” he said. TNS