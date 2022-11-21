President undergoes cataract surgery

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday underwent cataract surgery of her right eye at the Army Hospital (Referral and Research) here. The surgery was successful. TNS
ISRO set to launch PSLV-C54 on Nov 26
Bengaluru: The ISRO will launch PSLV-C54/EOS-06 mission with Oceansat-3 and eight nano satellites, including one from Bhutan, on board from Sriharikota spaceport on November 26. PTI
Global recognition for UKPSC chief
New Delhi: The World Book of Records, London, has facilitated Rakesh Kumar, chairperson, Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC), for global health leadership.
Mangalore blast act of terror, says DGP
Mangalore: The blast in an auto in Kankanadi was “not accidental” but an “act of terror”carried out with the intention of causing serious damage, the Karnataka DGP said on Sunday. PTI
