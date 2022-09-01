Proposal to raise procurement ceiling for pulses okayed

New Delhi, August 31
The Centre today approved a proposal to increase the procurement ceiling for tur, urad and masur under the price support scheme (PSS) and also decided to allocate 15 lakh tonne of surplus chana to states at a discounted rate.
The government said the decision was taken during a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by PM Narendra Modi. The PSS, under the Agriculture Ministry, is operationalised only when prices of agriculture produce fall below the minimum support price (MSP). On the other hand, the price stabilisation fund (PSF), which is under the Food Ministry, commodities are purchased at market prices.
“The CCEA has approved enhancement of ceiling on the quantity of procurement under PSS from existing 25 per cent to 40 per cent in respect of tur, urad and masur,” the government said.
The CCEA also approved allocation of chana to states and UTs at a discounted rate to be utilised for various welfare schemes from the stock procured under the PSS and PSF. The states will be offered to lift 15 lakh tonne of chana at a discount of Rs 8 per kg over the issue price of the sourcing state on a “first come, first serve” basis, it added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
National Investigation Agency announces Rs 25 lakh reward on Dawood Ibrahim
The probe agency has also announced a cash reward of Rs 20 l...
Delhi Police invoke UAPA against gangsters, including Moosewala murder accused Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar
The list also includes absconding terrorist Harvinder Rinda
GST collection for August lower in Punjab and Himachal but higher in Haryana, Delhi, Chandigarh and J-K
Overall, it remains in healthy zone but is less than that of...
First indigenous cervical cancer shot unveiled; experts call for administering it to boys too
MoS Science and Technology Jitendra Singh says the governmen...
Portugal health minister quits after pregnant Indian woman dies; probe ordered
The 34-year-old Indian woman reportedly suffered a cardiac a...