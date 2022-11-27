 Quad partners India, Australia stay away from China-led meet on Indian Ocean : The Tribune India

Quad partners India, Australia stay away from China-led meet on Indian Ocean

Sources say a few of participants were individuals or groups whom China claimed represented their countries

Quad partners India, Australia stay away from China-led meet on Indian Ocean

Photo for representation. — iStock



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 27

Quad members Australia and India did not participate in a conference on the Indian Ocean organised by China last week. Maldives, a close security partner of India’, also did not participate though the organisers of the “China-Indian Ocean Forum on Development Cooperation”.

Analysts see the move as an attempt to challenge India’s traditional presence in the region as also a move to politicise the Indian Ocean region. It is also being seen as a move to counter New Delhi-led Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) and Indian Ocean Navies Symposium (IONS) under the “Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR)” policy.

The event saw participation from about 18 countries from the region and was held in hybrid format in Kunming along with several parallel events such as the 6th China-South Asia expo, and the China-Indian Ocean region thinktank forum. Sources said a few of the participants were individuals or groups whom China claimed represented their countries.

Australian High Commissioner Barry O’Farrell specifically denied that Canberra had sent a representative to Kunming and said the IORA is the “only ministerial-level forum for Indian Ocean”. Its Ministerial Council meeting last week here was attended by Australian Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs Tim Watts who has been elected its Vice Chair.

Maldives Ministry of Foreign Affairs also denied participating in the Forum and said it had communicated to Beijing on November 15. A joint press statement released by the China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA) said Maldives had participated in the “China-Indian Ocean Forum on Development Cooperation”.

CIDCA is headed by former Ambassador to India Luo Zhaohui which claimed that there was representation from 19 countries, including Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Mauritius, Indonesia, Myanmar, Maldives, Iran, Oman, South Africa, Kenya, Mozambique, Tanzania, Seychelles, Madagascar, Mauritius, Djibouti and Australia.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Diaspora

20-year-old student from Haryana dies after being hit and dragged by truck in Canada

2
Haryana

Haryana Panchayat polls results: BJP, AAP, INLD candidates win on several zila parishad seats

3
Punjab

Punjab govt transfers 22 IAS officers, 10 PCS officers

4
World

Anti-lockdown protests intensify in China as Covid cases hit record high

5
Nation

Over 60 cops escort Dalit groom on horseback in UP's Sambhal; contribute Rs 11,000 'wedding gift' to couple

6
Nation Spurious Drugs

82 kids had acute kidney injury, 70 died: Gambia

7
Punjab

95% houses to get zero bill in next cycle: Punjab CM

8
Punjab

Sucha Singh Langah awarded 'tankhah' by Takht

9
Chandigarh

Traffic goes haywire as 15K protesters throng Mohali

10
Comment 75 Years of Partiiton

Bhulaer village's trauma

Don't Miss

View All
After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives 3 days’ time to remove all such photos from social media
Punjab

After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives people 3 days' time to remove all such photos from social media

Enraged over chapter on adult education, villagers lock school
Haryana

Enraged over chapter on adult education, Sonepat villagers lock school

Mosquitoes carrying ‘twin viruses’, causing co-infection
Chandigarh

Mosquitoes carrying ‘twin viruses’, causing co-infection

10-year-old booked for ‘glorifying’ gun culture
Punjab

10-year-old booked in Kathunangal for 'glorifying' gun culture

Brazil captain Neymar steps out with Sikh boy for national anthem during opening match at FIFA World Cup; Watch video
Punjab

Brazil captain Neymar steps out with Sikh boy for national anthem during opening match at FIFA World Cup; watch video

School student stabbed my teenage son in the heart, says Punjabi-origin man who regrets moving to Canada
Diaspora

Punjabi-origin man regrets moving to Canada, says school student stabbed his teenage son in the heart

Village with Adifference!
Jalandhar

Jalandhar's Rurka Kalan: Village with a difference!

Chandigarh’s Payal Kanwar gets French honour for furthering ties with India
Chandigarh

Chandigarh's Payal Kanwar gets French honour for furthering ties with India

Top News

We asked Congress to target terror, they targeted Modi: PM in Gujarat

We asked Congress to target terror, they aimed at Modi: PM in Gujarat

PM accuses Congress and newer parties of practising politics...

Quad partners India, Australia stay away from China-led meet on Indian Ocean

Quad partners India, Australia stay away from China-led meet on Indian Ocean

Sources say a few of participants were individuals or groups...

13 injured after 20-ft fall on railway track as part of foot over-bridge collapses in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur

13 injured after falling on railway track as part of foot over-bridge collapses in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur

One person suffers head injuries and his condition is critic...

Shanghai hit by Covid protests as anger spreads across China

Anti-lockdown protests intensify in China as Covid cases hit record high

Videos of protests from various university campuses where st...

Tarn Taran villager arrested with 8 Chinese pistols, bullets, 2-kg heroin smuggled from Pakistan via drone

Tarn Taran villager arrested with 8 Chinese pistols, bullets, 2-kg heroin smuggled from Pakistan via drone

As per official, police had specific information that a cons...


Cities

View All

Farmers’ indefinite protest begins

Farmers' indefinite protest begins

Pak drone shot down near IB

Amritsar: Support grows to prevent axing of century-old Bohar tree

Traffic on Islamabad-Gawal Mandi Chowk road needs streamlining

Amritsar: 1 booked for 'rape'

4 assault commission agent, take away car in Rampura Phul

4 assault commission agent, take away car in Rampura Phul

Nomadic 'cat-hunters' threat to wildlife in Malwa region

332 dengue cases reported in Bathinda

25-year-old critical after drug ‘overdose’ in Bathinda

Four milk product samples from Bathinda village fail quality test

PGI deaths: 3 months on, victims’ identity not revealed

PGI deaths: 3 months on, victims’ identity not revealed

Traffic goes haywire as 15K protesters throng Mohali

Commuters harassed at Housing Board Chowk in Chandigarh

Two bikers run over by truck in Mohali

Nurse’s murder: Ex-cop in 3-day police remand

MCD polls: BJP carries out door-to-door campaigns; Nadda says AAP has deprived Delhi of development

MCD polls: BJP carries out door-to-door campaigns; Nadda says AAP has deprived Delhi of development

Satyendar Jain's Tihar videos: Fresh footage shows men sweeping floor, arranging bed in Delhi minister's cell

Cyclist dies as luxury car hits him on Delhi's Mahipalpur flyover

Videos, info about jailed AAP minister being leaked by people close to Arvind Kejriwal: BJP

Prevent prostitution rackets from operating under garb of massage parlours: HC to Delhi Police

Farmers lay seige to DC office

Farmers lay siege to DC office

Wait gets longer to see sugar mill functional

Inter-state gang of bank thieves busted; four Bihar men held

Markfed officer held for 'seeking' Rs 35K bribe

Sarpanch booked for brandishing pistols

First Hero-Harley bike likely to hit market in two years

First Hero-Harley bike likely to hit market in two years

25 two-wheelers impounded by Police Division 8 destroyed in fire

Civic body’s C&D waste mgmt plant yet to see the light of day

Private agencies, FCI stay away as paddy arrival comes to end in dist

Wait for RT-PCR lab gets longer

Naib Tehsildar recruitment scam: Patiala police arrest third rank holder

Naib Tehsildar recruitment scam: Patiala police arrest third rank holder

Singer among 3 booked in Patiala for glorifying weapons

Shortage of drivers limits Patiala health officials’ field visits

Quiz marks Constitution Day celebrations at girls’ college in Patiala

Patiala district reports 6 fresh cases of dengue