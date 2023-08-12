Raghav Chadha suspended from Rajya Sabha

On the last day of monsoon session on Friday, AAP MP Raghav Chadha was suspended from Rajya Sabha for “gross violation of rule, misconduct, defiant attitude and contemptuous conduct”, pending a report by the privileges committee. Chadha said, “My suspension serves a stark message from the BJP: If you dare to ask questions, we will crush your voice.”

GST Bills for 28% tax on online gaming cleared

Parliament on Friday cleared the Integrated GST (Amendment) Bill, 2023, and CGST (Amendment) Bill, 2023, putting a seal of approval on the GST Council’s recent decision for uniform 28% levy on casinos, horse racing and online gaming and to tax suppliers located outside India from October 1.

Edible oil import up by 100 LMT in 20 years

India’s annual edible oil import has increased by nearly 100 lakh metric tonne (LMT) over the last 20 years. From 43.65 LMT in 2002-03, the import of edible oil increased to 142 LMT in 2021-22. In the current year, the country has imported over 104 LMT of edible oil, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution said in Rajya Sabha.

Substantial jump in export of human hair

As per information obtained from Human Hair and Hair Products Association, India is the largest source of human hair and its quality is popular in all continents, the government said in Parliament. Exports of human hair have jumped from $34.46 million in 2018-19 to $169.23 million in ’22-23.

