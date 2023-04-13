Rahul Gandhi’s conviction ‘litmus test’ for judiciary: Anand Sharma

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 12

Congress leader Anand Sharma on Wednesday said Rahul Gandhi’s conviction and disqualification from the Lok Sabha was “deeply flawed” in law and hoped it would be corrected, which would be a “litmus test” for the Indian judiciary.

Sharma accused the Centre of being “obsessed” with the new Parliament building while “never allowing any discussion” during House proceedings. Addressing the media, he said Rahul’s disqualification, was “deeply flawed in law... This will be a litmus test for the judiciary. I have no doubt what is wrong will be corrected, a flawed decision in law will be reversed.”

On his occupying government accommodation, he said he had not flouted any rules and was paying market rent as per the rules laid down by Parliament.