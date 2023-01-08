R&AW founder RN Kao's wife dies at 102

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 7

Malini Kao, wife of the late Rameshwar Nath Kao, the legendary first chief of the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW), died in her sleep on Saturday morning, people close to her family said. She was 102.

RN Kao, the founder of the R&AW, had passed away in January 2002.

R&AW, India’s external intelligence agency, is tasked with gathering and collating intelligence from foreign countries and was established in 1968.

Former Governor of Jammu and Kashmir NN Vohra, in a condolence message, said, “Sad to learn about the passing away of Malini Kao. She was a grand lady. May the departed soul rest in eternal peace.”

Recollecting his association with the late RN Kao, the former Governor of Jammu and Kashmir said, “I first met Kao sahib in 1963, after I was inducted into the Intelligence Bureau, and had the privilege of getting to know this great personality closely after Operation Bluestar, when I served as the Punjab Home Secretary.”