Russia suspended from UNHRC

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 7

India was among the 58 countries that abstained from the UN General Assembly resolution approving Russia’s suspension from the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) on Thursday.

The resolution saw 93 votes in favour, 24 against and 58 abstentions, while 18 countries did not vote. From South Asia, Afghanistan did not vote, while all other seven countries abstained from voting.

The latest UNGA vote indicates a rise in support for Russia. On March 24, the UNGA had voted 140-5 with 38 abstentions on a resolution blaming Russia for the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. In a vote on March 2, 140 countries had backed a US-led resolution.

The latest US-piloted resolution had proposed the suspension of Russia over allegations that Russian soldiers killed civilians while retreating from towns near the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.

The only time a Member State was suspended from the UNHRC was Libya in 2011. The UNGA had then expressed “deep concern about the human rights situation in the Libyan Arab Jamahiriya” following Muammar Al-Gaddafi’s brutal crackdown on anti-government protesters. New Delhi has already condemned the “deeply disturbing” reports of civilian killings in the Ukrainian city of Bucha, but has not blamed any side. India has also called for an independent probe.

Since January this year, India has abstained on eight occasions on procedural votes and draft resolutions in the UNSC, the General Assembly and the Human Rights Council against Russia. —

