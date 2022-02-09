S Korean minister dials EAM, expresses regret over Kashmir posts by Hyundai Pakistan

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 8

South Korea’s Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong on Tuesday called up External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar to “regret” the offence caused to people of India by a social media post on Kashmir by Hyundai Pakistan.

Hindu outfit stages protest Bengaluru: The Hindu Janajagruti Samiti on Tuesday staged a protest against Hyundai seeking an unconditional apology for allegedly taking an ‘anti-India’ stance on Kashmir. Told companies to apologise, says Govt The government told the RS that firms which backed ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’ observed by Pak had been told to tender an unequivocal apology.

Firms have issued a clarification. We told them to be more forceful in their unequivocal apology, said Union Minister Piyush Goyal.

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi had expressed concern over the matter during the Zero Hour. TNS

Arindam Bagchi, MEA spokesperson, said Chung “conveyed that they regretted the offence caused to the people and Government of India by the social media post”.

The Hyundai Pakistan on so called Kashmir ‘solidarity day’ tweeted on the issue of Kashmir that caused uproar in India. Meanwhile, amid two US companies — KFC and Pizza Hut — apologising for social media posts on Kashmir, a senior US diplomat met Indian officials.

The US Embassy spokesperson confirmed the meeting, but refused to confirm the context saying, “We do not comment on our internal diplomatic discussions.”

KFC said “deeply apologise for a post that was published on some KFC social media channels outside the country. We honour and respect India, and remain steadfast in our commitment to serving Indians with pride. Pizza Hut said: “It does not condone, support or agree with the contents of a post on social media.”

A statement was also issued by Hyundai Motors this morning conveying its deep regret to India and making it clear that it does not comment on the political or religious issues. The MEA said, “India welcomes investments by foreign companies. But, it is expected that such companies will refrain from false and misleading comments on matters of sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

