SC judges should have minimum of seven to eight years of judgeship tenure: Justice L Nageswara Rao

Justice Rao is the seventh in the history of the apex court who was elevated directly from the Bar

New Delhi, May 20

Supreme Court judge Justice L Nageswara Rao, the fifth senior-most judge, said Friday that the superannuation age of 65 years for top court judges is “too young” and the judges who come here should have a minimum of seven to eight years as a judgeship tenure.

Justice Rao, who was speaking at his farewell function organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association, said judging a case is a completely different art and it takes time to get used to it.

“Judges who come here from high courts get an average time of four to five years as a judge here. By the time they come here and adjust to the court here Judges who have not seen how the Supreme Court functions, it takes them almost two years to understand, and by that time you retire and then time to contribute to the march of law is a short period.

“Judging is a completely different art and to get used to it takes at least 3 to 4 years. When you are fully prepared, it’s time to go. My suggestion is judges who come to the Supreme Court should have a minimum of seven to eight years if not 10 years as a judgeship tenure. Only then will you get the best out of that person. I have been here for six years. I am pretty comfortable now but I am gone!” Justice Rao, who is set to retire on June 7, said.

The top court judge said Judges by themselves cannot run the court.

“It is only with the help of the Bar that judges will be able to uphold the law and ensure the rights of the citizens are protected,” he said.

Justice Rao is the seventh in the history of the apex court who was elevated directly from the Bar.

Peaking about his legal career, Justice Rao said he always loved being a lawyer as the profession has given him everything including recognition.

“I never thought I was in the wrong profession. My strength is the Bar. I know almost all of you. I worked with most of you. I have appeared with so many of you,” he said.

He also shared his experience during his brief acting stint and said he did not want to become an actor.

“I was in the theatre when I was in college. My cousin was a director and thereby had a short role in a movie. That’s it. I did not want to become an actor. Lawyers act in court and judges also do. When there is some heat we try to bring a truce between the lawyers. Acting is a part of the profession. I sometimes asked the lawyers’ are you like this and then I saw both going to the coffee shop together,” Justice Rao said.

He said cricket is his passion and even when he works, he switches on TV to see IPL matches.

Talking about his recent win in the cricket match between apex court judges and the lawyers, Justice Rao, in a lighter vein said, “The cricket match was not fixed.” “I did not know 11 judges were there for the match. CJI N V Ramana persuaded the other judges. Justice M M Sundresh played a key role. Bar association beware from next year Justice Sundresh is there. We won a cup which is bigger than the world cup!” he said.

Justice Rao said he was very fortunate to have got the correct breaks.

“There are much more intelligent people than me. I am a man of average intelligence and I don’t claim to be having superintelligence but I make it up by working extra hours,” he said.

