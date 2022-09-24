Set to join IAF, light combat helicopters can carry out night operations

New Delhi, September 23
The first unit of indigenously made light combat helicopters (LCH) is all set to join the IAF fleet on October 3. Ten LCHs will be inducted in the first batch.
The helicopters, with the ability to carry out night warfare, will carry latest weapons, avionics and radars.
Powered by two Turbomeca Shakti engines, the copter has a service ceiling of 6,500 metres (21,000 feet), it can go over the highest of the Himalayan passes. The 5.8-tonne helicopter will carry a turret gun, a rocket firing system and air-to-air missiles.
The copter has built-in crashworthiness of landing gear, crew seats and fuel tanks. It will carry an onboard electronic warfare.
The rotor blades have advanced technology carbon fibre. Pilots will have modern avionics to work with.
The IAF operates the three-decade-old Russian Mi-25 and Mi-35 attack helicopters. One of the squadrons of the Russian-made copters is to be phased out while another one is going for a midlife upgrade. The process of induction of 22 Boeing AH-64E Apache attack helicopters has been completed.
In March, the Cabinet Committee on Security had approved procurement of 15 Limited Series Production variants of the LCH at the cost of Rs 3,887 crore along with infrastructure sanctions worth Rs 377 crore.
5.8-tonne weight
- Powered by two Turbomeca Shakti engines
- Built-in crashworthiness
- Fitted with avionics and radars
- To carry turret gun, rocket firing system, air-to-air missiles
Army starts process to procure 4L carbines
- The Army has initiated the process to procure 4.25 lakh carbines and 47,000 bulletproof jackets. It has sent a request for information (RFI), the first step of the tendering process, in this regard
- The move comes after the Defence Acquisition Council okayed procurement of close quarter carbines with specifications (5.56 x 45mm)
- The tentative date for the next step of the tendering process called the request for proposal is in November
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Amid war of words between Punjab governor and CM, govt says issues like GST, stubble burning to be taken up during Vidhan Sabha session
Banwarilal Purohit reminds Bhagwant Mann of Articles 167, 16...
Chandigarh University video leak case: Army man, alleged to be main suspect, arrested from Arunachal
A girl student and two men from Himachal have already been a...
Uttarakhand resort murder: Body of young woman found; BJP leader, son expelled as outrage grows
Administration starts demolishing Vanantara resort in Pauri,...
Farmers lift road blockade on NH-44 in Haryana after govt intervention
Farmers under Haryana Bhartiya Kisan Union (Chaduni) had on ...
Himachal voters have made up mind to repeat BJP government like in UP, Uttarakhand: PM Modi
Modi addressed a rally of the BJP youth wing in Mandi via vi...