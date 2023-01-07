Shah: Centre’s vision on N-E has borne fruit

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 6

Union Home Minister Amit Shah today asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi government’s vision of mainstreaming the Northeast had borne fruit as all eight states of the region were witnessing development.

Speaking at an event in Dimapur, Shah said the Centre fulfilled the objective of three Ps — peace, progress and prosperity — in Nagaland, as insurgency had reduced by 74 per cent in the state between 2014 and 2021.

He also inaugurated five projects worth Rs 52 crore in Nagaland, where the Assembly elections are due this year. “The central government’s vision of mainstreaming the Northeast has borne fruit,” he noted.

Earlier in the day, Shah virtually inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 21 projects worth over Rs 1,300 crore.