Siblings die in car-scooter collision in Karnataka

Mangaluru, October 5
A youth and his schoolgoing sister died after their scooter collided with a car on a highway in Sullia taluk of Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district, police said on Wednesday.
The accident occurred on the Subrahmanya-Jalsoor state highway on Tuesday afternoon at Elimale in Sullia taluk, police said.
Nishant was a student of a junior college in Sullia and his sister Moksha was studying in Class 5, they said. Both hailed from Kadapala Bajinadka.
They were seriously injured in the accident and rushed to the government hospital at Sullia. While Nishant died on the way to the hospital, Moksha succumbed to her injuries while being taken to Mangaluru for specialised treatment.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Contaminated’ Indian medicines linked to deaths of 66 children in Gambia: WHO
Health Ministry launches probe into four alleged substandard...
No talks with Pakistan; Modi govt won't tolerate terrorism, Amit Shah says in J-K's Baramulla
Addressing a rally, Shah asks whether terrorism has ever ben...
Donald Blome second US official to visit Pakistan-occupied Kashmir since April
MEA had reacted sharply to Ilham Omar’s visit to PoK
Himachal plays key role in defence; with AIIMS in Bilaspur, state will play important role in health sector too: PM Modi
Development in Himachal possible as people voted BJP to powe...
Pilot killed as army helicopter crashes in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang
The Ministry of Defence spokesperson from Tezpur says the mi...