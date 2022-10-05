Siblings die in car-scooter collision in Karnataka

PTI

Mangaluru, October 5

A youth and his schoolgoing sister died after their scooter collided with a car on a highway in Sullia taluk of Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district, police said on Wednesday.

The accident occurred on the Subrahmanya-Jalsoor state highway on Tuesday afternoon at Elimale in Sullia taluk, police said.

Nishant was a student of a junior college in Sullia and his sister Moksha was studying in Class 5, they said. Both hailed from Kadapala Bajinadka.

They were seriously injured in the accident and rushed to the government hospital at Sullia. While Nishant died on the way to the hospital, Moksha succumbed to her injuries while being taken to Mangaluru for specialised treatment.