Six arrested for rape & murder of Dalit sisters from Lakhimpur Kheri

New Delhi, September 15

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday arrested six persons for the alleged rape and murder of two teenaged sisters from Lakhimpur Kheri whose bodies were found hanging from a tree late Wednesday night, triggering protests.

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes has begun its own investigation with panel chairperson issuing notices to UP Chief Secretary and Kheri District Magistrate, demanding that an action taken report (ATR) be submitted at the earliest.

Can’t expect women’s safety from them Women’s safety can’t be expected from those facilitating release of rapists (reference to Bilkis Bano case). —Rahul Gandhi, Cong

Kheri Superintendent of Police Sanjiv Suman said the girls left home of their own accord with accused Junaid and Sohail, who confessed to have strangled the two after raping them. The victims’ mother had alleged abduction. The SP said Junaid and Sohail were in a relationship with the sisters and killed them after they insisted on marriage. The other accused are Hafizur Rehman, Karimuddin, Arif and Chhotu.

“Junaid was arrested after an encounter on Thursday morning. He was injured in the leg. A country-made pistol and ammunition were recovered from him,” Additional Director-General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said. Parents of the victims said they were satisfied with the initial police action and demanded compensation and a government job for a family member.

Attacking the Yogi government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted, “Women’s safety cannot be expected from those facilitating the release of rapists and welcoming them.” His reference was to the remission granted to the rapists of Gujarat riot victim Bilkis Bano.

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati alleged that criminals were roaming without any fear as the government’s priorities were misplaced. UP Deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak promised “strictest action” against the culprits.

The accused have been booked under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and Sections 302 (murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 376 (rape) and 452 (trespass with intention to hurt) of the IPC. The POCSO Act has also been invoked since the girls were minors.

