Some progress on border issue: MEA on China

New Delhi, June 9
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said multiple rounds of talks with China have led to some progress in resolving the issue on the Line of Actual Control (LAC).
“We will hold dialogue to resolve the issue. Another round of meeting between senior military commanders will be held soon. It is our expectation that the Chinese side will work with the Indian side to reach a mutually acceptable solution on the remaining issues,” said MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi at a media briefing here. Bagchi said India had maintained regular communication with the Chinese side at multiple levels. “There have been 15 rounds of meetings among senior commanders and 10 rounds of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China border. We have also maintained communications at the level of Foreign Minister and NSA. This has led to some progress and both sides have successfully disengaged in some areas,’’ he added. Bagchi was asked to react to Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Zhao Lijian stating that the situation in the border areas was “stabilising on the whole and the frontline forces from both countries have realised disengagement in most areas along the western section.’’
Zhao was in turn reacting to US Army’s Pacific Commanding General Charles A Flynn terming the situation in eastern Ladakh as “alarming’’ and asked Washington not to “pour fuel over fire’’. — TNS
Another round of talks soon
Another round of meeting will be held soon. It is our expectation that the Chinese side will work with the Indian side to reach a mutually acceptable solution for the remaining issues. Arindam Bagchi, MEA spokesperson
