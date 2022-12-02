SpiceJet flight with 197 passengers onboard makes emergency landing at Kochi airport

Kochi, December 2
A SpiceJet flight from Jeddah (Saudi Arabia) bound for Kozhikode with 197 passengers, including six crew, onboard had an emergency landing at the Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) on Friday evening following hydraulic failure, an airport spokesperson said here.
An emergency was declared in the airport at 6:29 pm after the SpiceJet-SG 036 flight, which was scheduled to land at Kozhikode airport, was diverted to Kochi, he said.
“Full emergency was declared at Kochi airport at 18:29 hours,” the spokesperson said.
“The flight landed safely at 19.19 hours on the runway after an emergency landing situation,” he added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP gears for Punjab Lok Sabha polls: Capt Amarinder Singh, Sunil Jakhar, Rana Sodhi get organisational roles
Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi, Manoranjan Kalia and Amanjot Kaur R...
ED arrests Chhattisgarh CM's deputy secretary Saumya Chaurasia in money-laundering case
CM Bhupesh Baghel had earlier accusing the probe agency of c...
Sidhu Moosewala killing mastermind Goldy Brar detained in California: Sources
Gurpatwant Pannu, head of the banned terror outfit Sikhs For...
Who is gangster Goldy Brar? Know all about the cop's son who went to Canada on a student visa
Satinderjeet Singh, alias Goldy Brar, is a member of Lawrenc...
‘24-carat traitor’: People like Sibal could be taken back, not Jyotiraditya Scindia, says Congress
Scindia quit the Grand Old Party in 2020 which resulted in t...