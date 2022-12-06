Spurned lover kills 20-year-old dental student in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati, December 6
An allegedly failed love affair led to the murder of a 20-year-old dental student in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh.
The assailant, a software professional, also allegedly threatened to die by suicide and cut his hand before the locals overpowered him on Monday night. He has been handed over to the police.
According to the police, the victim Tapaswi was a third-year student of BDS in Vijayawada.
She came in contact with one Gnaneswar on social media two years ago. Their friendship blossomed into love but, over the past few months, differences had cropped up between them.
Ever since, she had been avoiding him even as he tried to patch up.
A couple of months ago, the girl lodged a complaint with the police in Vijayawada against him, following which he was “counselled” not to harass her.
The student was staying with her friend at Takkellapdu near Guntur for over a week now.
Knowing her whereabouts, Gnaneswar went to Takkellapadu on Monday night and tried talking to her.
Following a heated argument, he took out a surgical knife and slit Tapaswi's throat even as a frightened friend ran out of the house to alert the neighbours.
Gnaneswar dragged a bleeding Tapaswi into an adjoining room and locked it up before the locals came and broke open the doors.
He cut his arm on seeing the locals before he was overpowered.
The bleeding girl was taken to a private hospital in Guntur, where she succumbed to her injuries.
The Pedakakani police registered a case and started an investigation.
