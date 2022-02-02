Supreme Court collegium recommends elevation of 6 judicial officers as Delhi High Court judges

PTI

New Delhi, February 2

The Supreme Court collegium headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana has recommended to the Centre the names of six judicial officers for appointment as judges of the Delhi High Court.

The collegium, which also comprised seniormost judges Justices UU Lalit and AM Khanwilkar, held deliberations on February 1 and recommended the names of Poonam A Bamba, Neena Bansal Krishna, Dinesh Kumar Sharma, Anoop Kumar Mendiratta, Swarana Kanta Sharma and Sudhir Kumar Jain.

There are three women judicial officers whose names have been recommended for judgeship of the Delhi High Court which is functioning with 30 judges as against the sanctioned strength of 60.

The Supreme Court Collegium has also resolved to reiterate its earlier recommendation for elevation of five Judicial Officers as judges at different high courts.

While names of two judicial officers -- Shampa Dutt (Paul) and Siddhartha Roy Chowdhury -- have been reiterated as judges of the Calcutta High Court, two judicial officers from Bombay High Court and one Jharkhand High Court have been recommended.

The two Judicial Officers -- US Joshi Phalke and BP Deshpande -- have been reiterated as judges of the Bombay High Court.

The Collegium resolved to reiterate its earlier recommendation for elevation of Judicial Officer Pradeep Kumar Srivastava as judge of the Jharkhand High Court.

It has also resolved to reiterate its earlier recommendation for elevation of two advocates -- Khatim Reza, and Dr Anshuman Pandey -- as judges of the Patna High Court. Besides, the Collegium approved the proposal for elevation of advocate Rajiv Roy as judge of the Patna High Court.

It has approved the proposal for elevation of five judicial officers and seven advocates as judges of the Telangana High Court. The judicial officers whose names have been proposed are G Anupama Chakravarthy, MG Priyadarshini, Sambasivarao Naidu, A Santosh Reddy and D Nagarjun.

The advocates whose names have been proposed include Kasoju Surendhar, Chada Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy, Surepalli Nanda, Mummineni Sudheer Kumar, Juvvadi Sridevi, Mirza Safiulla Baig and Natcharaju Shravan Kumar Venkat.

The Collegium has also resolved to reiterate its earlier recommendation for elevation of advocate Cheppudira Monnappa Poonacha as Judge of the Karnataka High Court.

The decisions were taken by the Collegium at a meeting held on February 1 and the resolution was uploaded on the apex court website on Wednesday.