Supreme Court quashes suspension of 12 BJP MLAs from Maharashtra Assembly

A three-judge Bench led by Justice AM Khanwilkar says one¬-year suspension is worse than ‘expulsion’, ‘disqualification’ or ‘resignation’

Supreme Court quashes suspension of 12 BJP MLAs from Maharashtra Assembly

Photo for representation purposes. Tribune

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 28

Terming the suspension of 12 BJP MLAs from Maharashtra Legislative Assembly for a year as worse than “expulsion”, the Supreme Court on Friday declared it unconstitutional and arbitrary.

“Suffice it to observe that one­-year suspension is worse than “expulsion”, “disqualification” or “resignation” — insofar as the right of the constituency to be represented before the House/Assembly is concerned,” a three-judge Bench led by Justice AM Khanwilkar ruled.

The Bench -- which had on January 19 reserved its verdict on a petition filed by the BJP MLAs challenging their suspension said, “In that, long suspension is bound to affect the rights harsher than expulsion wherein a mid­term election is held within the specified time in terms of Section 151A of the 1951 (Representation of People) Act, not later than six months. Thus, the impugned resolution is unreasonable, irrational, and arbitrary and liable to be set aside.”

Allowing the petitions of BJP MLAs, the Bench said, “…the petitioners are entitled for all consequential benefits of being members of the Legislative Assembly, on and after the expiry of the period of the remainder of the concerned Session in July 2021.”

It declared that the impugned resolution directing suspension of the BJP MLAs beyond the period of the remainder of the concerned Monsoon Session held in July 2021 “is non est in the eyes  of  law, nullity,  unconstitutional, substantively illegal and irrational. The impugned resolution is, thus, declared to be ineffective in law, insofar as the period beyond the remainder of the  stated Session in which the resolution came to  be passed.”

Twelve BJP MLAs were suspended from the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly for a year after the State Government accused them of misbehaving with Presiding Officer Bhaskar Jadhav in the Speaker's chamber on the first day of the monsoon session on July 5, 2021.

The suspended BJP MLAs are Dr. Sanjay Kute, Ashish Shelar, Abhimanyu Pawar, Girish Mahajan, Atul Bhatkhalkar, Harish Pimple, Jaikumar Rawal, Yogesh Sagar, Narayan Kuche, Bunty Bhangdiya, Parag Alvani and Ram Satpute.

The top court said, “It would also impact the   democratic   setup   as   a   whole   by   permitting   the   thin majority   Government   (coalition   Government)   of   the   day   to manipulate the numbers of the Opposition Party in the House in an undemocratic manner.  

“Not only that, the Opposition will   not   be   able   to   effectively   participate   in   the discussion/debate in the House owing to the constant fear of its members being suspended for a longer period.  There would be no purposeful or meaningful debates but one in terrorem and as per the whims of the majority. That would not be healthy for democracy as a whole,” it added.

Maintaining that “suspension is essentially a disciplinary measure”, the top court said, “It must follow that suspension for a period of one year would assume the character of punitive and punishment worse than expulsion.  For, suspension for a long period and beyond the Session has the effect of creating a de facto  vacancy though not a de jure vacancy.”

#BJP #Maharashtra #MLAs #SC #suspension

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

Absconding for nine months, late Sushant Singh Rajput's neighbour finally arrested

2
Punjab

Punjabi singer Gippy Grewal barred from entering Pakistan via Wagah border: Report

3
Entertainment

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s new bungalow in Mumbai is a replica of his house in Uttar Pradesh village; see photo

4
Delhi

Avoid 'unreal' photographs of Bhagat Singh in offices, scholar tells Arvind Kejriwal

5
Nation

India voted against Palestine at UN after Pegasus deal: Report

6
Punjab

Punjab polls: Navjot Sidhu's assets worth Rs 44.63 crore, including 2 high-end SUVs, watches worth Rs 44 lakh

7
World

66-year-old sperm donor 'has fathered 129 children', nine are on way; gets warning from UK authorities

8
Punjab

BJP leader Madan Mohan Mittal joins Shiromani Akali Dal

9
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala: Striking a chord with young & old

10
Punjab Tribune interview

Navjot Sidhu and company will have to pay for false case against Bikram Majithia, says Sukhbir Badal

Don't Miss

View All
66-year-old sperm donor ‘has fathered 129 children’, nine are on way; gets warning from UK authorities
World

66-year-old sperm donor 'has fathered 129 children', nine are on way; gets warning from UK authorities

Officers’ choice: Phagwara favourite among ex-babus
Jalandhar

Officers' choice: Phagwara favourite among ex-babus

Keylong at -16.7°C records coldest night of season
Himachal

Himachal's Keylong at -16.7°C records coldest night of season

Jungle cat, barking deer spotted for first time at Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary
Chandigarh

Jungle cat, barking deer spotted for first time at Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary

Pulwama villagers send message of brotherhood
J & K

Pulwama villagers send message of brotherhood

'1 in 3 dies, should we worry’: Wuhan scientists warn of new Covid virus 'NeoCov' with high death rate, says Report
World

'1 in 3 dies, should we worry': Wuhan scientists warn of new Covid virus 'NeoCov' with high death rate and spread, says report

From ‘sleeping on roads’ to becoming manager at Microsoft, here is the story of this inspiring woman who grew up in Mumbai slums
Lifestyle

From 'sleeping on roads' to becoming manager at Microsoft, here is the story of this inspiring woman who grew up in Mumbai slums

When called ‘mad’, actor Dharmendra shuts troll up in a dignified manner. Here is the story
Nation

When called 'mad', actor Dharmendra shuts troll up in a dignified manner, fans laud his humanity. Here is the story

Top Stories

Pegasus set to rock Parl again over fresh claims

Pegasus set to rock Parl again over fresh claims

If false, rebut NYT report, demand Cong’s Kharge, BJP’s Swam...

13 weeks on, outcome of SC probe order awaited

13 weeks on, outcome of SC probe order awaited

The matter was to be listed for hearing after eight weeks

Covid cases plateauing in parts of India, but risk persists, says WHO

Covid cases plateauing in parts of India, but risk persists, says WHO

‘No country is out of the woods yet’

Punjab set for multi-cornered fight, Sidhu, Mann file nominations

Punjab set for multi-cornered fight, Sidhu, Mann file nominations

Ex-IPS officer replaces Olympian Ajit Pal in Nakodar

List of eight candidates still pending, Cong names poll observers for Punjab

List of eight candidates still pending, Congress names poll observers for Punjab

Cities

View All

Bikram Singh Majithia no threat in Amritsar East: Navjot Kaur Sidhu

Bikram Singh Majithia no threat in Amritsar East: Navjot Kaur Sidhu

Both Navjot Sidhu, Bikram Majithia undeserving candidates: AAP

Loan trouble for Congress' Khadoor Sahib nominee Ramanjeet Singh Sikki

Congress heavyweight Om Prakash Soni, wife's wealth graph rises manifold

Shifting of dump, revival of BRTS no more poll issues

Manpreet Singh Badal, Pargat Singh file nomination papers

Manpreet Singh Badal, Pargat Singh file nomination papers

Signs of 3rd wave flattening in Chandigarh

Signs of 3rd wave flattening in Chandigarh

5 more fatalities in Mohali district

PM Narendra Modi: Youth key to self-reliant nation

PM Narendra Modi: Youth key to self-reliant nation

Delhi records 4,044 Covid cases, 25 deaths; positivity rate down to 8.6 pc

Avoid 'unreal' photographs of Bhagat Singh in offices, scholar tells Arvind Kejriwal

Gym owners take out protest march, demand fitness centres be allowed to reopen

DU issues notification to discontinue M.Phil from next academic session

Pargat, Henry, Kalia among 28 file nominations in district

Pargat, Henry, Kalia among 28 file nominations in Jalandhar district

2 Punjab Lok Congress candidates from Doaba return tickets

Constituency watch: Nakodar

Nawanshahr district leads state with highest voter enrolment

Jalandhar district reports 211 cases, three deaths

Drunk man sets four vehicles afire at Joshi Nagar, nabbed

Drunk man sets four vehicles afire at Joshi Nagar, nabbed

387 test +ve, 4 succumb in Ludhiana

Man ends life over property dispute, relatives booked

36 candidates file nomination papers on Day 4

15 booked for abetting bizman's suicide

Covid-19 effect : Govt Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, faces blood shortage

Covid-19 effect : Govt Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, faces blood shortage

8 food samples fail quality test in Patiala district

Patiala Health Department fails to meet daily Covid vaccination target

Honour for Punjabi University Professor

Faculty development programme ends at Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law