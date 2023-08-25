Tamil Nadu man tries to deliver child at home using YouTube videos, wife dies

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, August 25

A woman died after she gave birth to her first child allegedly after her husband tried the delivery at home with the help of YouTube videos in Tamil Nadu.

The couple reportedly believed in "naturopathy" and decided not to go to the hospital for the delivery of the child and decided to have the baby at home.

The 27-year-old woman developed complications after childbirth and died in Puliyampatti near Pochampalli on Tuesday.

The police have now detained the husband for inquiry.The woman has been identified as M Loganayagi of Puliyampatti and her husband D Madesh of Hanumanthapuram in Dharmapuri district.

Loganayagi had travelled to her hometown in Krishnagiri for her delivery 10 days back. After Loganayaki had labour pains the baby boy was delivered at home.

However, her husband and the family members who helped her with the delivery found it difficult to remove the placenta and took her to a hospital in Pochampalli, but the doctors declared her brought dead and sent the body for post-mortem, said a report in The New Indian Express.

She also suffered severe blood loss as her husband was unable to cut the umbilical cord properly, India Today reported.

The case was reported by the hospital to health officials, who later visited the village.

A case under Section 174(3) of the CrPC has been registered. The neighbours alleged that the man used to watch home births on YouTube channels, reported the Times of India.

The newborn baby is currently taking treatment at Government Hospital in Pochampalli.

#Tamil Nadu #Youtube