Thundershower, rain lash north India; cause power blackouts, flights chaos, temperature falls by 11 degrees

Vibha Sharma

New Delhi, May 23

The region received the first wet thunderstorm/cyclonic storm of the season accompanied with widespread rains, lightning and gusty winds this morning, cooling surface temperatures by 11 degree Celsius.

This is the first storm of moderate intensity of this season since March 1, the IMD said, adding that winds gusting at a maximum speed up to 70 kmph were recorded at the IGIA at 7 am.

Normal occurrence days of such weather activity in Delhi-NCR and adjoining regions are around 12 to 14 days between March to May over Delhi.

However, this season has seen only four to five episodes so far and those, too mostly, dry thunder, the weather office added.

Meanwhile, due to present Western Disturbance fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds will occur over Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand; scattered to fairly widespread rainfall activity over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Uttar Pradesh; and isolated rainfall activity over Rajasthan till May 24, with peak intensity today.

Isolated thunder squalls and hailstorm activity are also very likely over Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan during the day.

Monday morning, thundershower with rain and gusty winds with speed of 60-90 KMPH occured over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR, including Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Bahadurgarh, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh.

Similar weather was also reported from Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Kosali, Mahendargarh, Sohana, Rewari, Palwal, Bawal, Nuh, Aurangabad, Hodal (Haryana) Sakoti Tanda, Daurala, Bagpat, Meerut, Khekra, Modinagar, Kithor, Amroha, Moradabad, Garhmukteshwar, Rampur, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Siyana, Sambhal, Billari, Milak, Sikandrabad, Chandausi, Bulandshahar, Jahangirabad, Anupshahar, Bahajoi, Bareilly, Shikarpur, Khurja, Pahasu, Debai, Narora, Gabhana, Sahaswan, Jattari, Atrauli, Khair, Aligarh, Kasganj, Nandgaon, Iglas, Sikandra Rao, Barsana, Raya, Hathras, Mathura, Jalesar (U.P.) and Bhiwari, Tizara, Khairthal, Nagar, Deeg (Rajasthan).

Light to moderate intensity intermittent rain also occurred over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Rajaund, Assandh, Safidon, Jind, Panipat, Gohana, Gannaur, Meham, Sonipat, Kharkhoda in Haryana and Saharanpur, Gangoh, Deoband, Nazibabad, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Kandhla, Bijnaur, Khatauli, Hastinapur, Chandpur, Baraut in UP.