 UNSC paralysed, composition doesn't reflect today's realities: UNGA president : The Tribune India

UNSC paralysed, composition doesn't reflect today's realities: UNGA president

Csaba Korosi in India on three-day visit | Pushes for reforms in world body

UNSC paralysed, composition doesn't reflect today's realities: UNGA president

UN General Assembly president Csaba Korosi (C) with the Permanent Representative of India to the UN, Ruchira Kamboj (R), in New Delhi. PTI



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 29

The UN Security Council (UNSC) does not reflect today’s realities, is paralysed and unable to discharge its basic function of maintaining international peace and security, UN General Assembly president Csaba Korosi has said.

It’s need of the hour

The issue of UNSC reforms is both ‘burning’ and ‘compelling’ since the composition of the UNSC reflects the outcome of the Second World War. Since then, the world has changed. Csaba Korosi, UNGA Chief

Will meet Jaishankar

During his visit, Korosi will hold talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on multilateral and regional issues and also interact with NITI Aayog officials

“More than one-third of the UN membership directly addressed this question. So, there’s very clearly a push from the membership. I do have hopes,” he said on UNSC reforms before arriving here on Sunday on a three-day visit, his first to any country since he took over the UNGA presidency in September 2022 from Maldives’ Abdulla Shahid.

The issue of UNSC reforms is both “burning” and “compelling” since the composition of the UNSC reflects “the outcome of the Second World War”. “Since then, the world has changed. The geopolitical relations in the world altered. The economic responsibilities in some countries, including India and some very strongly developing nations, actually changed,” he said.

During the visit, Korosi will hold talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on key multilateral and regional issues, said an MEA release. “So, the composition of the UNSC does not reflect today’s realities,” he said while pointing out that a whole continent like Africa with 50-plus countries did not have a single permanent UNSC member.

Korosi’s visit to India is being seen as an opportunity to exchange views on global challenges that the UN is currently seized with. A diplomat from Hungary, which is an active NATO member, he appeared to blame Russia for the current impasse. “The UNSC cannot discharge its basic function for a very simple reason. One of the permanent members attacked its neighbour. But because of the veto power, the Security Council cannot act,” he said.

In India, Korosi will interact with NITI Aayog officials and members of India’s G20 presidency team. He will also deliver a public address on his presidency theme of “Solutions through Solidarity, Sustainability and Science in the UN”. He will be in Bengaluru on January 31 to interact with scientists at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and also visit some development projects.

Korosi has appointed Slovak Republic’s Michal Mlynar and Kuwait’s Tareq MAM Albanai as co-chairs of the Intergovernmental Negotiations on UNSC reform. Last week, the G4 had complained that it had been meeting for 15 years with “nothing concrete to show for our efforts… not even a zero-draft consolidating the attributed positions of interested stakeholders.”

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

4 killed as car hits bus on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway

2
Diaspora

Temple vandalised in Canada's Brampton

3
Jalandhar

Income tax raids held on premises of 2 Jalandhar pastors

4
Punjab

Indira Gandhi 'allowed' Bhindranwale to become Frankenstein monster: Man who led Operation Bluestar

5
Nation

Italian woman passenger punches crew member, creates ruckus on Abu Dhabi-Mumbai flight; arrested

6
Diaspora

Pakistan-based Sikh man alleges local Muslims threatened to kill him and his daughters; posts video

7
Business

Adani Group gets $400 million investment from UAE royals in share sale as Hindenburg war intensifies

8
Nation

Gujarat: Court sentences Asaram to life imprisonment in 2013 rape case

9
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: G20 delegates witness North India's vivid food, traditions and culture

10
Delhi

Air India urination case: Accused Shankar Mishra gets bail

Don't Miss

View All
Watch: McDonald launches its first fully automated store in US with robots delivering meals, netizens dismayed over suspected job slash
Trending

Watch: McDonald launches its first fully automated store in US with robots delivering meals, netizens concerned over suspected job slash

It’s Kangana Ranaut vs Urfi Javed on Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ success: 'Queen' actor wants ‘uniform civil code’; latter says ‘I'm popular only because of my clothes’
Trending

It’s Kangana Ranaut vs Urfi Javed on Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ success: 'Queen' actor wants ‘uniform civil code’; latter says ‘I'm popular only because of my clothes’

Watch: Rahul Gandhi enjoys snow fight with sister Priyanka on concluding day of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar
Trending

Watch: Rahul Gandhi enjoys snow fight with sister Priyanka on concluding day of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar

Here is why Pakistani-Bangladeshi-origin couple named their child 'India'
Trending

Here is why Pakistani-Bangladeshi-origin couple named their child 'India'

Watch: Indian women U-19 team jiving to Punjabi number ‘Kala Chashma’ after T20 World Cup triumph
Sports

Watch: Indian women U-19 team jiving to Punjabi number 'Kala Chashma' after T20 World Cup triumph

Soon, get rooftop solar power plant installed on house free of cost in city
Chandigarh Green push

Soon, get rooftop solar power plant installed on house free of cost in Chandigarh

Indian-origin Sikh Amar Singh gets Australian of the Year Local Hero award 2023 for community service
Diaspora

Indian-origin Sikh Amar Singh gets Australian of the Year Local Hero award 2023 for community service

British Indian Princess Sophia Duleep Singh to get Blue Plaque in UK
Diaspora

British Indian Princess Sophia Duleep Singh to get Blue Plaque in UK

Top News

Budget 2023: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to present Budget today, will tax slabs change?

Budget 2023: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to present Budget today; all eyes on tax slabs change?

Tax sops, fiscal consolidation tight rope walk for Finance M...

GDP projection 6.5%, capex to push growth

GDP projection 6.5%, capex to push growth

Recovery from Covid complete, says CEA

Recovery from Covid complete, says CEA

Adani FPO fully subscribed

Adani FPO fully subscribed

Collegium sends 2 more names for elevation to SC

Collegium sends 2 more names for elevation to SC


Cities

View All

Schools of Eminence: Case of old wine in new bottle?

Schools of Eminence: Case of old wine in new bottle?

Union Budget: Booster dose for tourism, thrust to trade & industry top wish-list

Parking Issue - I: Lack of parking spaces for visitors leads to traffic jams in Amritsar

Cows roaming in fields keep farmers on toes

Artificially ripened fruits on sale risk health of residents in Amritsar district

Cleanliness to go into private hands at Sector 26 mandi in Chandigarh

Cleanliness to go into private hands at Sector 26 mandi in Chandigarh

G20 delegates take tour of landmarks in Chandigarh

32 more parking lots go free today in Chandigarh

3 firms in race for legacy waste lifting project at Panchkula dump

Eight years on, Chandigarh cop gets 4-year rigorous imprisonment in Rs 10K graft case

Class-12 student stabbed to death in Delhi

Class-12 student stabbed to death in Delhi

Air India urination case: Accused Shankar Mishra gets bail

2020 Delhi riots: SC irked over police seeking adjournment, says alternative arrangements needed

On education trip, 24 students hurt in Delhi accident

In a call to police, mentally challenged man threatens to kill Arvind Kejriwal

Income tax raids held on 2 Jalandhar pastors

Income tax raids held on premises of 2 Jalandhar pastors

Key demands met, protesters lift dharna at Lakhanpal village

Jalandhar: Ex-CPS and BJP leader KD Bhandari booked for abetment to suicide

Rain adds to woes of Latifpura oustees

Caught on camera: Robbers snatch cellphone from 2 girls

EPFO recovers Rs 33 lakh from 50 defaulting establishments in Ludhiana

EPFO recovers Rs 33 lakh from 50 defaulting establishments in Ludhiana

Two more members of extortion gang in police net

Two arrested with 250 gm of heroin in Ludhiana

Union Budget 2023-24: Ludhiana Industrialists, traders pin high hopes

500 children, parents given helmets under ‘Ride to Safety’ programme in Ludhiana

Attack on doctor: Association seeks immediate arrest of suspects in Patiala

Attack on doctor: Association seeks immediate arrest of suspects in Patiala

4 lawyers appointed defence counsels to aid poor people

Discourse on ‘India’s soft power in Kenya’ organised in Patiala

PSOU marks Mahatma Gandhi’s death anniversary

YPS Foundation Day: Play ‘Ammi’, cricket match enthral audience