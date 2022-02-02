UP ASSEMBLY POLLS 2022: SP announces 10 more candidates

PTI

Lucknow, February 1

The Samajwadi Party on Tuesday announced 10 candidates for the ongoing UP Assembly elections including for Lucknow Cantonment seat from which Aparna Yadav — the younger daughter-in-law of party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav — had unsuccessfully contested in 2017.

The SP has given ticket to Pooja Shukla from Lucknow North and Raju Gandhi from the Cantt seat.

Shukla, a first-timer, had hogged the headlines in 2017 for allegedly waving black flags at UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow University. In the 2017 UP Assembly poll, BJP’s Rita Bahuguna Joshi had defeated Aparna Yadav from Lucknow Cantt. She later became the Lok Sabha MP from Allahabad, and was replaced in the bypolls by BJP’s Suresh Chandra Tiwari. —

