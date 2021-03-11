US asks India to reconsider wheat export ban

Sandeep Dikshit
New Delhi, May 17
The US has asked countries such as India not to limit their wheat exports in order to make up for the shortage from Russia and Ukraine.
"We have seen the report of India’s decision. We’re encouraging countries not to restrict exports because we think any restrictions on exports will exacerbate the food shortages," said the US Permanent Representative to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield when asked about India's abrupt decision to ban wheat exports.
"India will be one of the countries participating in our meeting at the Security Council, and we hope that, as they hear the concerns being raised by the other countries, they would reconsider that position," she added.
The US UN PR made the observations ahead of a US-helmed 'Food Conference' on Wednesday to address some of the issues of the higher costs for food and to address the issues of food insecurity.
She parried criticism that US actions has led to high food prices and social unrest in many countries. "We have not sanctioned Russian agricultural products. It is Russia’s war that has blocked agricultural products from going forward," she explained.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
CBI holds search operations at Karti Chidambaram's premises
The investigating agency has filed a fresh case against Cong...
US Presidential panel votes to process all green card applications within 6 months
A proposal in this regard was moved by eminent Indian Americ...
Floods affect nearly 2 lakh people in Assam
Altogether 652 villages in 46 revenue circles in 20 district...
Boost to ‘Make in India’, 2 warships set sail today
Rajnath Singh to unveil Surat, Udaygiri in Mumbai