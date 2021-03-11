US asks India to reconsider wheat export ban

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, May 17

The US has asked countries such as India not to limit their wheat exports in order to make up for the shortage from Russia and Ukraine.

"We have seen the report of India’s decision. We’re encouraging countries not to restrict exports because we think any restrictions on exports will exacerbate the food shortages," said the US Permanent Representative to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield when asked about India's abrupt decision to ban wheat exports.

"India will be one of the countries participating in our meeting at the Security Council, and we hope that, as they hear the concerns being raised by the other countries, they would reconsider that position," she added.

The US UN PR made the observations ahead of a US-helmed 'Food Conference' on Wednesday to address some of the issues of the higher costs for food and to address the issues of food insecurity.

She parried criticism that US actions has led to high food prices and social unrest in many countries. "We have not sanctioned Russian agricultural products. It is Russia’s war that has blocked agricultural products from going forward," she explained.