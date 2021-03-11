US returns stolen Buddha statue

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 18

The US has handed over to India a stolen ancient Indian artefact of Buddha in “Dharma Chakra Mudra”.

The statue was believed to be stolen in February 1967 from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) museum in Nalanda.

It was acquired by intermediaries and donated to the Los Angeles County Museum of Art where it was exhibited.

The 10th-century bronze statue was handed over to Consul General TV Nagendra Prasad at a ceremony held at Gadar Memorial, San Francisco, on Monday.