Veteran singer of ‘Titli Udi’ fame Sharda Rajan Iyengar dies at 85

Chandigarh, June 14

As noted singer Sharda Rajan Iyengar, who sang “Titli Udi Ud Jo Chali”, passes away at 85, the film industry once again faces an irreparable loss. She died in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Sharda was battling cancer for a long time. Her daughter, Sudha Madeira, shared the news of her demise on social media. Back in 1960s and seventies, she carved a niche for herself when the Lata-Asha combination was a formidable force. Her debut song “Titli Udi” turned out to be a game changer. Later, she broke the monopoly of the Mangeshkar sisters over the awards and won the Female Playback Singer Trophy for cabaret number “Baat Zara Hai” (Jahan Pyar Miley, 1970). It is said Raj Kapoor spotted her in Tehran.

