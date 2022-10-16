Want fresh idlis? Visit this ‘idli ATM’ in Bengaluru; Delhiites demand similar ‘choley bhature’ vending machine

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 16

While engineers from the IT capital of the country keep delivering the most technologically-advanced ideas, the latest to jump on the bandwagon is an ‘idli-ATM’.

A video of the innovative machine has now gone viral on Twitter and has even won the approval of Indian billionaire businessman Anand Mahindra.

Shared by B Padmanaban, the video shows a woman giving a detailed explanation of how the idli ATM works.

Idli ATM in Bangalore... pic.twitter.com/NvI7GuZP6Y — B Padmanaban (padmanaban@fortuneinvestment.in) (@padhucfp) October 13, 2022

The clip begins with a view of the outlet shop named Freshot. The woman explains how the shop has ATM-like machines installed to deliver ‘idlis’ and ‘chutney’ among other south-Indian dishes. She then briefs about the process of placing an order and elaborates that one needs to scan the menu, decide on an item after being given a token number and proceed further to make the payment.

The video goes on to show the idlis getting prepared in about 55 seconds and getting packed in eco-friendly packaging. The woman also approves the taste of the food as well as its freshness and hygiene.

The video caught the attention of Anand Mahindra and he loved the innovation. Retweeting the video, he wrote, “So many have attempted to create robotic food prep/vending machines. Presume this meets FSSAI standards & the ingredients are refreshed adequately? How is the taste, Bengaluru folks? I’d love to see this pop up in airports/malls globally. Will be a major ‘cultural’ export!”

So many have attempted to create robotic food prep/vending machines. Presume this meets FSSAI standards & the ingredients are refreshed adequately? How is the taste, Bengaluru folks? I’d love to see this pop up in airports/malls globally. Will be a major ‘cultural’ export! pic.twitter.com/C8SjR6HwPK — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 16, 2022

The clip has so far garnered over 523k views with varied reactions from users. While some gave the technology a thumbs up, others had serious concerns over how the machine would deliver ‘extra chutney’.

Read a few comments here:

I'm worried on how to ask again for chutney 🥲🥲 — RAVI TΞJA (@rvteja50) October 14, 2022

When a city is chock-full of software engineers, this is the final product— peak bangalore — Dev loping (@devloping13) October 13, 2022

I can hear Delhi ppl demanding Choley Bhatures from this. — Ankita Saxena (@Ankita_2501) October 13, 2022

Solution of the problem which does not exist 😅 — Suhas Badhe (@suhasbadhe) October 13, 2022

Machine and app testers after testing 100 idalis. pic.twitter.com/vGbYe75WEy — नचिकेत उपाध्ये (@nachuzone) October 13, 2022

Call me old fashioned, but I still prefer to eat from a decent kitchen than an automated vending machine..the ambience is of a clinic here — Bharati Muralidhar (@BharatiMuralid2) October 14, 2022

#social media #twitter