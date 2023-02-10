 ‘Wash your mouth with Dettol over corruption’: Finance Minister ticks off Congress : The Tribune India

‘Wash your mouth with Dettol over corruption’: Finance Minister ticks off Congress

Says no subsidy or MNREGA budget cuts

‘Wash your mouth with Dettol over corruption’: Finance Minister ticks off Congress

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, on February 10, 2023. PTI



Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, February 10  

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said there had been no cuts in food and fertiliser subsidy nor have MNREGA funds been reduced in the proposed Union Budget for 2023-24, even as she ticked off the Congress over corruption.

“You should wash your mouth with Dettol for the corruption you have done,” a combative Sitharaman said in the Lok Sabha while replying to the Budget debate.

The FM also took swipes at Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot who read the last year’s Budget in the state Assembly today and said, “Anyone can make a mistake but I pray to God that no one has to go through this that they read last year’s Budget in the current year.”

Questioned by Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Choudhury over food subsidy cuts, Sitharaman said, “There has been no reduction in the food subsidy. The charge that we maintained fiscal discipline at the cost of food subsidy is wrong.”

When Adhir accused the FM of reducing monthly foodgrain allocations to the poor to Rs 5 kg under the PM Anna Yojana, Sitharaman said, “What about Congress-ruled states which also gave only 5 kg under the food security Act? Food subsidy averaged around 1 lakh-crore between 2015 and 2020 and is projected at Rs 1.97 lakh-crore in the proposed Budget. There are no cuts.”

Citing data from Congress rule times, the FM said MNREGA budget was much lower under the UPA than under the BJP which had been raising MNREGA budget at the revised estimate stage with actual expenditure often being more than even the RE stage. “Budget for MNREGA, a demand-driven programme, can be raised at the RE stage like it has been in the past,” said Sitharaman.

The FM also cited statistics to show that the fertiliser subsidy which averaged Rs 65000 crore to Rs 80000 crore between 2015-16 and 2019-20 was projected at Rs 2.25 lakh-crore in the Budget before Parliament.

Hitting back at Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi for questioning high fuel prices, the FM asked, “Why did Congress-ruled Himachal raise VAT on diesel by Rs 3 right after coming to power, even when the Prime Minister reduced excise duty on petrol and diesel twice to ease the burden on the poor? The states that contrastingly raised the burden on the poor are—Himachal and Punjab, Kerala. West Bengal did not cut excise duty. Tamil Nadu cut it marginally, while Andhra, Telangana, Kerala and Jharkhand did not reduce prices of fuel from the time the Centre announced excise duty cuts twice in November 2021 and July 2022 until now.”

She said the Congress’ “very active MP (read Gogoi) should listen to what Congress-ruled states had done”.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Four BJP leaders, former SC judge among 6 new governors appointed by President Murmu

2
Features

Atul Kumar's 'Baaghi Albele': Playing, a dystopian comedy set in Ludhiana

3
Nation

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted

4
Haryana

No diesel gensets in NCR from May 15

5
Punjab

Farm unions provide platform to radicals

6
Comment

Punjabi to Hindi films

7
Diaspora

Indian Covid hero honoured by Queen Elizabeth faces deportation from UK

8
World

US fighter jet shoots down unidentified cylindrical object over Canada; second instance in 2 days

9
J & K

Locals upbeat, say lithium discovery will boost employment, tourism in J&K

10
Ludhiana

Ludhiana man possesses rare artifacts including 80,000 coins, handwritten manuscripts, ancient weapons

Don't Miss

View All
Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
Nation

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts
Trending

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts

Earthquakes: How safe are buildings in India?
Nation EXPLAINER

Earthquakes: How safe are buildings in India?

62 pc Indians want ChatGPT to write love letters this Valentine’s
Trending

62 pc Indians want ChatGPT to write love letters this Valentine’s

Has Bill Gates found love again? Find out who he’s dating?
World

Bill Gates has found love again; Find out who he’s dating?

Watch heart-wrenching video of 7-year-old Syrian girl who for 17 hours kept her hand over her little brother’s head while being stuck in earthquake; both rescued
Trending

Watch heart-wrenching video of 7-year-old Syrian girl who for 17 hours kept her hand over her little brother’s head while being stuck in earthquake; both rescued

On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill
Chandigarh

On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill

To counter ChatGPT, Google to roll out artificial intelligence-powered ‘Bard’
Nation

To counter ChatGPT, Google to roll out artificial intelligence-powered 'Bard'

Top News

Senior BJP leader Gulab Chand Kataria appointed Assam governor; Shiv Pratap Shukla appointed Governor of Himachal

Four BJP leaders, former SC judge among 6 new governors appointed by President Murmu

Part of 2019 Ayodhya verdict, retired SC judge S Abdul Nazee...

US fighter jet shoots down unidentified cylindrical object over Canada; second instance in 2 days

US fighter jet shoots down unidentified cylindrical object over Canada; second instance in 2 days

Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand declined to speculate ...

Chief justices appointed to 4 high courts; Justice N Kotiswar Singh made chief justice of High Court of J-K and Ladakh

Chief justices appointed to 4 high courts; Justice N Kotiswar Singh made chief justice of High Court of J-K and Ladakh

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the fresh appointments o...

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted

The man who fed millions for 35 years is now himself survivi...

Jamiat’s Arshad Madani says ‘Manu worshipped Allah’, Jain Muni storms off stage with other religious leaders

Jamiat’s Arshad Madani says ‘Manu worshipped Allah’, Jain Muni storms off stage with other religious leaders

Arshad Madani’s remarks strongly disapproved by Jain monk Ac...


Cities

View All

Unusual rise in temperature has wheat farmers worried

Unusual rise in temperature has wheat farmers worried

16 get stuck in lift at city rly station

Hit by Chinese string, 17-yr-old girl receives 44 stitches on face

MC donates seized building material to religious institution

Youth booked for abducting teen girl

Dummy admissions flourish as authorities fail to take action

Bathinda: Dummy admissions flourish as authorities fail to take action

Expelled farm leaders target BKU (Dakonda) chief Buta Singh Burjgill

Chandigarh: Water cannon used against AAP workers protesting over Adani issue

Chandigarh: Water cannon used against AAP workers protesting over Adani issue

Chandigarh police release pics of 10 suspects

14 Chandigarh heritage items to go under hammer

Fire at waterworks in Sec 32 hits supply

Two community centres await opening

MCD mayor election to held on February 16; Delhi L-G grant approval

MCD mayor election to be held on February 16; Delhi L-G grants approval

Stop anti-encroachment drive in Mehrauli: Delhi Govt to DDA

Delhi Police to partner with Truecaller to help protect people from impersonators, cyber frauds

Nod to laying of sewer lines in 3 Delhi villages

AAP nominees removed from discom boards on Delhi L-G’s orders

Day after, five nabbed for migrant’s murder

Day after, five nabbed for migrant’s murder

Latifpura oustees protest in front of MLA’s residence

Foetus found in Nakodar

Kahlwan's aide, 2 others planning crime held

Workshop on Coding at Dav college

Ludhiana man possesses rare artifacts including 80,000 coins, handwritten manuscripts, ancient weapons

Ludhiana man possesses rare artifacts including 80,000 coins, handwritten manuscripts, ancient weapons

NHAI: Sherpur Chowk ROB in Ludhiana to be thrown open by month-end

State info commission imposes penalty of Rs 25K on Ludhiana MC’s PIO

Jail warder booked for ‘supplying’ banned items to inmates in Ludhiana Central Jail

Four fall prey to snatchers in two cases in Ludhiana

4,547 cases settled at National Lok Adalat

4,547 cases settled at National Lok Adalat

People should be open to new methods: VC

Mehakpal declared best girl athlete