World Bank appoints ‘neutral expert’ for India-Pak water row

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 18

The World Bank has appointed a “neutral expert” (NE) and the Chairman of the Court of Arbitration in connection with Kishenganga and Ratle hydroelectric power plants. India and Pakistan are locked in a dispute over the 1960 Indus Water Treaty.

Pakistan had asked the World Bank to facilitate the establishment of a Court of Arbitration to consider its concerns about the designs of the two hydroelectric power projects, while India had asked for the appointment of an NE to consider similar concerns over the two projects, the statement said.

Michel Lino has been appointed as the NE and Sean Murphy has been appointed as the Chairman of the Court of Arbitration.

“They will carry out their duties in their individual capacity as subject matter experts and independently of any other appointments they may currently hold,” the World Bank said

in a statement.

It had earlier appointed Raymond Lafitte as the NE in the dispute relating to Baglihar dam by India on the Chenab as a run-of-the-river plant. In his ruling in 2007, he had upheld India’s right to utilise the waters of the western rivers more effectively, within the ambit of the treaty, for power generation.

India and Pakistan had signed the Indus Water Treaty in 1960 with the World Bank as a signatory. This time, the disagreement is over technical design

features of Kishenganga and Ratle hydroelectric power plants.