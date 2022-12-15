3 firemen injured in LPG cylinder blast

Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 14

Three firemen, including a sub fire officer (SFO) suffered minor injuries after three LPG cylinders exploded while they were dousing a blaze at a house at Top Khana Mor.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

The damaged cylinders. Photo: Rajesh Sachar

While the owners of the house escaped unhurt, the two firemen, Jagjeet Singh and Naman Kaushal, and SFO Rajinder Kumar suffered minor burn injuries on their faces.

Additional Deputy Fire Officer (ADFO) Surinder Kumar said the office received a call regarding the fire at 3.30 am on Wednesday. “The owners of the house were running a shoe store on the ground floor and the first floor of the house. We pushed 14 fire tenders into the service and the fire was controlled by 8.30 am,” the ADFO said.

The firemen said the owners were also selling items of daily needs, combustible substances including coal, adhesives and shoe-making products from their house.

The exact reason behind the fire is unknown.

A fireman said, “The owners of the house were evicted safely. But three of the firemen were left injured after three LPG cylinders exploded at the site. They were taken to Government Rajindra Hospital for treatment.”