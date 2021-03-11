600 medical students take part in two-day conference at Government Medical College, Patiala

Patiala, April 25

A two-day national undergraduate (UG) conference “Remedium-2022” was held at Government Medical College (GMC), Patiala. Around 600 UG medical students from Punjab and neighbouring states participated in the conference, which was organised by medical students of the GMC Patiala.

Dr Harjinder Singh, Director-Principal, GMC, Patiala, said the conference gave upcoming medical professionals the opportunity to face the practical challenges and solutions in the medical field.

Innovative workshops, medical quiz, clinical case and research papers were presented. Debates and poster presentations on basic life support, transfusion medicine, dermatology, and radiation oncology along with various other medical specialities were also held at the conference.

Chief guest Hussan Lal, Principal Secretary, Department of Medical Education and Research, said the conference was a good platform for the students to share ideas and innovative ways relating to the medical field.

Vice-president of Punjab Medical Council Dr Girish Sahni, Joint DRME Dr AD Aggarwal, vice-principal Dr RPS Sibia and heads of various departments were present in the conference.