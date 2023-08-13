Agriculture Minister gives paddy saplings to flood-hit farmers

Patiala, August 12
Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian today visited the PAU campus seed farm in Nabha and distributed paddy saplings among farmers affected by floods. The minister said the government was ready with 2 lakh acres of paddy saplings which would be distributed to the affected farmers.
He said floods had caused damage worth Rs 1,400 crore and the state government was making every effort to help the affected population.
He said the government was committed to provide paddy saplings where replantation was required due to floods. The minister said he had already passed directions to chief agriculture officers to ensure the best quality of seeds and fertilisers to all farmers. “If anyone found compromising with the quality of seeds or fertilisers, strict action will be taken against them,” he warned.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
29 killed in Himachal Pradesh rains, 9 of them in Shimla landslides
All schools and colleges in the state closed on Monday
5 die, 20 trapped as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain
CM oversees the rescue operation at the site
7 killed in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan following cloudburst
2 houses and a cowshed washed away following the cloudburst
6 die in landslides after heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi
The death toll may increase further, says DC Arindam Chaudha...
Terror module busted in Punjab day before I-Day, 5 associates of Harvinder Rinda and Goldy Brar held
The accused were planning to commit target killings in Punja...