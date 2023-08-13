Agriculture Minister gives paddy saplings to flood-hit farmers

Patiala, August 12

Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian today visited the PAU campus seed farm in Nabha and distributed paddy saplings among farmers affected by floods. The minister said the government was ready with 2 lakh acres of paddy saplings which would be distributed to the affected farmers.

He said floods had caused damage worth Rs 1,400 crore and the state government was making every effort to help the affected population.

He said the government was committed to provide paddy saplings where replantation was required due to floods. The minister said he had already passed directions to chief agriculture officers to ensure the best quality of seeds and fertilisers to all farmers. “If anyone found compromising with the quality of seeds or fertilisers, strict action will be taken against them,” he warned.

